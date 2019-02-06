Getty Image

It was an emotional night in Memphis on Tuesday, as it served as a potential farewell for both Mike Conley Jr. and Marc Gasol. The longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Conley and Gasol are at the center of trade rumors, potentially putting a pair of decade-long careers in Memphis behind them.

In what could end up being their final home game — a 108-106 downing of the Minnesota Timberwolves for which Gasol sat out — both players took time to acknowledge and thank the crowd intermittently throughout the night.

Mike Conley with the steal and 3 before halftime for the #Grizzlies in what could be his farewell home game. Motions to the crowd and hugs Gasol heading to locker room pic.twitter.com/kziiMujPUH — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) February 6, 2019

Conley could be the first to go, as a report from Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer indicates the Utah Jazz, whose interest in the guard is well-documented, are making a “strong push” to add the former Ohio State point guard to their roster before the trade deadline passes.