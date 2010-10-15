For the Fall, it seems the sneaker game is bringing it strong with collaborations. And the latest from our friends at Bodega is pure heat! Check out the highly anticipated Vans Vault x Bodega “Real Tree” Chukka LX. With tons of extra goodies as well.

Bodega will also be releasing other “Real Tree” collaborative accessories to coincide with the project. Pieces include the, Zippo lighter, Buck 50 utility knife and most importantly, the Bodega beverage coozie. Limited to 150 units, the Bodega “Real Tree” Chukka will be available in-store as well as through the Bodega web store on on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11:00am for $100. All items are sold individually, and all products will be released in compliance with local law.

