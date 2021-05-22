Victor Oladipo never quite looked like himself during the 2020-21 season. Between his continued comeback from a torn quadriceps and the fact that he suited up for three different teams at one point or another, it was evident that Oladipo wasn’t able to get back to the form that made him an All-Star player.

Oladipo’s stint with his third team, the Miami Heat, came to an end after only four games because of a quad injury, and as a result, he’s on the sidelines until later next year. It turns out that the quad injury might have been a blessing in disguise, because the doctor who performed his most recent quad procedure revealed that Oladipo’s prior procedure wasn’t done correctly.

“I repaired the quad tendon and did it a little differently than [he had] it done before,” Dr. Jonathan Glashow told ESPN. “The quad wasn’t really hooked up. It was torn, and I reattached it. I was amazed he was playing with what he had. I’m very optimistic that I could clear him in six months, by November. I think he’s going to play really well again.

“[The surgery] went extremely well, and it’s healing beautifully. I’m confident he’ll play next year.”

Gonna be honest: I did not know “his quad wasn’t hooked up properly” could happen. Regardless, it’s been a long road back to health for Oladipo, so here’s to hoping he’s able to put this all in the past and return to the level that made him such a good player.