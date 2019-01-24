Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the NBA’s best teams this season, following up last year’s surprising campaign with an even better one through half of the 2018-19 season.

A big reason for that success has been the emergence of Victor Oladipo as an All-Star in Indiana, and the guard was having another spectacular season until Wednesday night against the Raptors, when he was stretchered off the court with a right knee injury. The injury was simply deemed “serious” in the immediate, with an MRI set for Thursday morning, but the expectation was that it would be a season ender.

NBA stars offered their support for Oladipo and sent prayers and well wishes for his recovery, and on Thursday the worst was confirmed by the MRI. Oladipo ruptured his quad tendon in his right knee and will have surgery on it that will indeed end his season.