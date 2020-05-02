The NBA season may currently be on hold as the world tries to stem the spread of COVID-19, but that won’t stop teams from doing a little future-scaping for when everything inevitably gets back underway. Now is actually the perfect time for teams to re-evaluate their long-term plans.

Any and all transactions have likewise been suspended while the league is on hiatus, but front offices are undoubtedly doing their due diligence when it comes to personnel decisions that will need to be addressed eventually. Count the Indiana Pacers among those who will face some tough decisions in that department.

That specifically refers to Victor Oladipo, who before the shutdown had failed to come to terms on a contract extension on his current deal, which would expire at the end of next season. The team is already close to being capped out with their current roster, and Oladipo could end up being a casualty of financial prudence.

According to Ian Begley of theKnicksBlog, the Knicks are among several teams who could make a push for Oladipo if he should become available.

Per SNY sources, at one point in the extension talk between the club and Oladipo, the idea of a four-year extension for around $80 million was broached. Discussions about an extension didn’t progress much from there, sources said. *** The Knicks, Nets and plenty of other teams are in position to be aggressive if a player of Oladipo’s caliber becomes available via trade.

Oladipo had been sidelined for more than a year after recovering from a ruptured quadriceps tendon. He had made his long-awaited return to action for the Pacers in January and was still working his way back to from before the season was put on pause in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s been using his time in quarantine to continue his training and focus on some of his favorite hobbies, like fashion and ping pong.

