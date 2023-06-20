We’ve never seen a player enter the NBA Draft quite like Victor Wembanyama, the French superstar who is going to get selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the number one overall pick barring something completely unforeseen happening between now and Thursday. There is very little that Wembanyama is not good at, as his mix of size, skill, and basketball IQ makes him to sort of once-in-a-generation prospect that hasn’t entered the league since LeBron James.

Fortunately for Wembanyama, he’s becoming a professional basketball player and not a professional baseball player, because as we learned on Tuesday night, he has a bit of a ways to go before he gets called up to the majors. The New York Yankees invited Wembanyama to the Bronx to take in their game against the Seattle Mariners, and because he is a famous person who is in attendance for a baseball game, Wembanyama was asked to throw out the first pitch. While it certainly was not the worst that we have ever seen, he unfortunately missed everything.

Another awful first pitch for the collection pic.twitter.com/qYbH2vg49i — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 20, 2023

Wembanyama will never have to be good at this, so this is nothing more than a thing he can laugh at as he goes on to what should be an All-NBA career. We did, however, get a few examples of what it looks like when a 7’3 person holds a baseball and a bat, and it’s pretty incredible.

Think Wemby's gonna need a bigger bat 😲 (via @snyyankees)pic.twitter.com/OMd9nR7nm2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 20, 2023

It’s always funny to be reminded that this dude is gigantic.