Victor Wembanyama Hit A One-Legged Three From 30 Feet Out

Victor Wembanyama‘s rookie season in the NBA has featured some pretty unique highs and lows. Unfortunately for him and the San Antonio Spurs, there hasn’t been a ton of team success, as the team entered Tuesday night’s slate with a 5-27 record. And for Wembanyama, there have been the sorts of growing pains that any first-year player in the league is going to experience.

But the high points have been as unique as we all expected when Wembanyama came over to the NBA from France. He’s been capable of some of the most ridiculous things we’ve seen someone do on a basketball court, as he’s 7’4 but remarkably coordinated and nimble for a player of his size. There are also times when he’s willing to try some absolutely bonkers stuff, which we saw during Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. During the game’s third quarter, Wembanyama chucked up a one-legged three from 30 feet away and got it after one of the more forgiving shooter’s rolls you will ever see.

Nice soft touch for the shooter's roll on this 30-foot floater. Wemby things 🤯 Spurs-Grizzlies 3Q underway 📲 https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs pic.twitter.com/nNFf3o9LIN — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2024

That is a runner from way downtown that went off the backboard twice. Perhaps it will make a little more sense if we look at it from another angle, so let’s do that now…

Nope! Still wild! Here he is doing this back in France from a bit closer. It still does not make sense that he can do it.