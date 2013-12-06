Video: Jazz Mascot Gets Revenge On Unruly Rockets Fan

#GIFs
12.06.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

The Utah Jazz Bear (yeah, we don’t get it, either), had some fun when Utah hosted Houston during their surprising 109-103 victory this past Monday night. The Jazz Bear, as he’s known to do, was antagonizing some Rockets fans with silly string when one of them decided to pour his beer on the Bear. Utah’s mascot stopped hibernating at that point.

First, the Rocket fan’s pour, ostensibly because the silly string had ruined his beer, or maybe because of his team’s lackadaisical showing against the Jazz, the team with the worst record in the Western Conference.

After the fan was initially escorted from his seat by the police, he later returned with his friend to whoop it up in the same section as before. That’s when the mascot struck, faking out an usher to throw a bucket of liquid on the drunk fan’s face.

Afterwards, the mascot slapped five with Jazz fans while the obnoxious Rockets fan was escorted â€” still screaming bloody drunken murder â€” out of the stadium.

The lession: even if a mascot sprays silly string in your beer, don’t pour the beer on them.

[h/t Fox13now]

What do you think?

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSgifsHouston RocketsJazz BearMascotsSmackUTAH JAZZ

