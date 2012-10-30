Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Build Basketball Explosiveness

It’s the end of October, which means the season is here for players of all levels. In this space we bring you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

Today’s drill combo helps you work on your ball handling while building explosiveness:

Trainers: Accelerate Basketball

Charlotte, NC

Title: Two Ball Reverse Lunge

This drill combines ball handling with strength training. While dribbling two balls, step back into a deep lunge to strengthen your quads and hamstrings – critical muscles used for explosiveness.

