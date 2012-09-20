Video: The Stars Show Up For Red Bull Midnight Run Round 2 In Washington, D.C.

What started with 100 of the best players from D.C. is now down to eight after the second round of the Red Bull Midnight Run. The summer started off with more than 400 players in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. battling for the right to represent their city in the Midnight Run finals this winter in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center for ultimate bragging rights.

This past weekend, the remaining 35 players in D.C. took the floor to fight it out for one of the eight remaining spots on their city’s team. Final squads for Boston and NYC have already been set (Chicago’s final is 9/29). You can see those teams and the D.C. finalists (when they are revealed this week), on the Midnight Run site.

For now, check out the highlights from this weekend.

http://admin.brightcove.com/js/BrightcoveExperiences.jshttp://admin.brightcove.com/js/APIModules_all.jsbrightcove.createExperiences();

Who do you think is the best player to come out of D.C.?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.