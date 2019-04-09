Getty Image

Prior to Monday evening’s national title game between Virginia and Texas Tech, many were skeptical that the contest would be entertaining. After 45 minutes of action, it would’ve been impossible to argue that the competition wasn’t enthralling and, in the end, Virginia emerged with its first national championship in program history, outlasting the Red Raiders by a final score of 85-77 in overtime.

The evening began in on-brand fashion, at least when it came to a lack of scoring. The two teams combined for just five points in the first five-plus minutes of action and, in doing so, missed 10 of their first 11 shots. Texas Tech took longer to awaken, as Virginia used a 7-0 run to take a 9-3 lead, while the Red Raiders opened 0-of-8 from the floor.

Texas Tech would finally dent the scoreboard with their first field goal at the 12:49 mark and, while Virginia held the edge, open shots were virtually impossible to come by on either end.