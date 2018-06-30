The Warriors Will Attempt To Sign DeAndre Jordan In Free Agency

Getty Image

Considering the dynasty that the Golden State Warriors have built on the backs of four NBA All-Stars, it would seem surprising that they could be in the market for one of the bigger free agent acquisitions this summer.

But apparently, the rich are hoping to get even richer when the July free agent signing period opens. Marc Stein of The New York Times reported last Friday night that the Warriors will make a push for forward DeAndre Jordan, who along with DeMarcus Cousins make up the best of the bigs on the free agent market this summer.

Jordan will soon be on the free agent market because he opted out of his player option with the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Dallas Mavericks are largely considered to be the favorite to land Jordan, as they had previously attempted to trade for him, Stein laid out what the Warriors would need to have happen to fit him on a team that’s won three of the last four NBA titles.