The Golden State Warriors have been patiently waiting for the return of Klay Thompson, who has been steadily working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered prior to the start of last season (just as he was getting back in game shape coming off a torn ACL).

There was hope prior to the season that he could get back on the floor before Christmas, but as that day approached, Thompson was apparently not back at full capacity to play his regular minutes load, which is what he and the Warriors have both said is the goal for his return immediately. Thompson will be back in the starting lineup whenever he comes back, and while back-to-backs could be limited for him, Thompson is adamant that he wants to be able to play 30-plus minutes from the start.

As his target date shifted from pre-Christmas to January, there were a few dates circled on the calendar, as his return has always been booked for a home game. One of those is this coming Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a familiar foe for Thompson (although with a roster he’s barely ever faced), and on Monday ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added fuel to those rumors by indicating there is “optimism” in the Bay that will indeed be the date Thompson makes his debut.

There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022

As has been the case throughout this season, this report on Thompson’s return is filled with cautious language, as there isn’t anything firmly decided and likely won’t be until Friday or Saturday. If Sunday isn’t the day, Thompson would have to wait until January 18 for the next Golden State home game for his return.