The Golden State Warriors made a really solid under-the-radar move during the offseason when they acquired De’Anthony Melton via free agency. Melton, a steady two-way guard who seemed to fit like a glove in the Warriors’ system, only played in six games due to injuries, which included a season-ending ACL tear.

With Golden State trying to stay out of the Play-In mix in the Western Conference, losing Melton was a big loss, and on Saturday, reports came out which indicated that they were trying to fill it. Both Shams Charania of ESPN and the duo of Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that Golden State was working on a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire veteran guard Dennis Schröder. Charania went on to report that the Warriors will send a trio of second-round picks and Melton back to Brooklyn in the deal, while Golden State will acquire one second-round selection, too.

While Schröder and Melton are different kinds of players, Schröder should provide some immediate backcourt reinforcements and a dynamic offensive option to take some of the burden off of Steph Curry. The twist here is that the two sides can take a little time to hammer out the details of this trade, because like the deal that will send Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers, it can’t happen until Sunday, as Melton won’t be eligible to be traded until then as a player who signed a free-agent contract over the summer.