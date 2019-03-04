The Warriors Will Reportedly Bring Andrew Bogut Back From Australia

Getty Image

Andrew Bogut is coming back to the United States, and he’s already a favorite to win another NBA title. That’s because the Golden State Warriors are interested in signing the veteran forward, and it looks like a deal is close.

Bogut was reportedly the target of a number of different NBA teams. Currently playing in Australia with the Sydney Kings, the Aussie native was in talks with a few contenders to rejoin the NBA and on Monday, word broke that the Warriors were among the favorites to pick the former first overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft up.