The Warriors Will Reportedly Bring Andrew Bogut Back From Australia

03.04.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Andrew Bogut is coming back to the United States, and he’s already a favorite to win another NBA title. That’s because the Golden State Warriors are interested in signing the veteran forward, and it looks like a deal is close.

Bogut was reportedly the target of a number of different NBA teams. Currently playing in Australia with the Sydney Kings, the Aussie native was in talks with a few contenders to rejoin the NBA and on Monday, word broke that the Warriors were among the favorites to pick the former first overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSANDREW BOGUTGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSydney Knights

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 33 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP