The Warriors Will Reportedly Trade Willie Cauley-Stein To Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the NBA’s most pleasant surprises this season, but all of a sudden, their frontcourt could use a shot in the arm. The Mavs watched as starting center Dwight Powell suffered an achilles tear against the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week, and as a result, he’ll miss the remainder of the season.

As a result, Dallas turned to the trade market to find an answer, landing Willie Cauley-Stein of the Golden State Warriors on Friday afternoon. The news of the deal comes via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania also reported that acquiring Cauley-Stein won’t cost the Mavericks all that much.

Cauley-Stein joined Golden State this past summer on a one-year deal with a player option for the 2020-21 campaign. He’s appeared in 41 games with 37 starts and has put up solid numbers in limited minutes — 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 22.9 minutes per game. While Cauley-Stein won’t need to be an All-Star or anything in Dallas, he’ll now go from a squad that has struggled this season to one that’s in a fight for a top-4 seed in the West.

The fact that this deal happened because of a serious injury is unfortunate, but Cauley-Stein could be a good pickup for the Mavs. At the very least, watching him catch lobs from Luka Doncic when the two are on the floor should be a joy.

