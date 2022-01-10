The Entire Warriors Team Wore Klay Thompson Jerseys For His Return

The Golden State Warriors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in what would’ve been a big game no matter what, as the No. 2 team in the West takes on the No. 6 team in the East, but all eyes will be on the Chase Center on Sunday night because it is the first time in over two years that Klay Thompson will take the floor for the Warriors.

After tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Raptors, Thompson has gone through not one but two grueling rehabs, first from the knee injury and then from a torn Achilles suffered just before the 2020-21 season. For Thompson, it’s the culmination of two and a half years of work to get back on an NBA court in order to pursue yet another championship run. The league as a whole is thrilled to see Thompson back on court, as he is one of the league’s most beloved figures across all 30 teams, with players posting their messages of support and excitement to watch him play again on Sunday morning.

As for the rest of the Warriors, they’re almost as fired up as Klay is to get their star shooting guard back in the lineup, and when they showed up to the Chase Center on Sunday they all donned different Thompson jerseys to support their guy.

only appropriate outfit for tonight tbh pic.twitter.com/rN41eZfowH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 9, 2022

It’s cool to see this, particularly from guys like Steph and Draymond who have been with Klay every step of the way in his career, and it will be quite the seen in San Francisco when Thompson gets introduced and whenever he knocks down his first shot. The Warriors will start him in his return, but keep him to a limit of 20 minutes initially. The hope is that he will get himself back to a normal starter’s minutes soon enough, but even in a more limited capacity, his return will provide quite the jolt of emotion for the Warriors.