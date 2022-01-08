It’s official: Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game on Sunday. Thompson, who has not stepped on the floor for a game since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors due to a pair of major injuries that have cost him each of the last two seasons, announced on his Instagram account that he will play in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center on Sunday evening.

Thompson told the world that he’s on his way back via his Instagram account, where he shared the famous clip of Bill Murray showing up in Space Jam and giving the Tune Squad a late boost in its game against the Monstars.

“How I’m pulling up to chase tomorrow, Bill Murray is my spirit animal,” Thompson wrote. “IM SO EXCITED TO SEE YALL DUBNATION ! LETS GET IT”

The Warriors confirmed the news by posting a video of Thompson saying he’s back.

Thompson suffered a torn ACL during that aforementioned Finals game against the Raptors, which meant he did not take the floor during the 2019-20 NBA season. While working to get back onto the floor in 2020-21, Thompson tore his achilles, and as a result, Sunday will mark 941 days since the All-Star guard has last appeared in a game. It had previously been reported that Thompson and the Warriors circled the game against Cleveland for a return.