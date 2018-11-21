



On the heels of back-to-back losses and with a 5-11 record, the Washington Wizards entered Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with mild optimism from the outside. The wise individuals in Las Vegas installed the Wizards as “pick’em” against a Clippers team on the second night of a road back-to-back and, on paper, it appeared to be a spot for the team to stem the negative tide.

However, things did not go well in the first 12 minutes for the home team, as Washington was run off the floor to the tune of a 40-21 margin. In the period, the Clippers shot 65 percent from the floor and 5-for-8 from three, with Tobias Harris (18 points) nearly outscoring the entire Wizards side. Washington converted only 33 percent of its shots from the floor and, well, defense wasn’t exactly a strength, either.



Wizards already down 20 in the first quarter. Look at this defense. pic.twitter.com/VbHWrSztV1 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 21, 2018

That ineptitude led to boos from folks in the nation’s capital.

Wizards fans are booing the Wizards right now. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 21, 2018

And, for good measure, at least one fan went full-blown Cleveland Browns fan to express displeasure with the local sports team.

The state of Wizards fans… pic.twitter.com/eqU3Rqfza7 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 21, 2018

The Wizards are currently embroiled in trade rumors and, with that backdrop, fans were even heard chanting for the firing of executive Ernie Grunfeld, who has served as the team’s general manager since 2003.

Obviously, one quarter in November isn’t going to change anything when it comes to the big picture of an 82-game season. With that said, things appear dire for the Wizards at the moment, and this kind of flop could potentially add fuel to the fire as people wonder what the future hold in the nation’s capital.