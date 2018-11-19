The Wizards Remain In Disarray After Their Latest Loss

Getty Image

Heading into this weekend, the Washington Wizards were feeling pretty good about themselves. They’d won three games in a row, and it looked like they were finally starting to find their rhythm after what has been a positively abysmal start to the season. But now it’s looking like those wins may have been little more than fool’s gold.

With all due respect to the Heat, Magic, and Cavs, they weren’t exactly facing the class of the East in those contests, however edifying those victories may have been at the time for team morale. But after back-to-back losses this weekend to the Nets on Friday and the Blazers on Sunday, the Wizards have once again regressed to the mean, which in their case entails pointing the finger at everybody but themselves.

Their 119-109 home loss to Portland on Sunday belied a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score might suggest. They allowed the Blazers to race out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter – a lead that ballooned to 29 at one point – and never really recovered until a final desperate push in garbage time resulted in a seemingly closer margin that won’t hold up under any sort of scrutiny.

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum lit them up for a combined 65 points on the night, and it was Lillard’s third game of 40 or more points, which leads the NBA.