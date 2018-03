Getty Image

Derrick Rose‘s tenure in Cleveland came to an unceremonious end at the NBA’s trade deadline. Rose was shipped to Utah in the three-team deal that saw Rodney Hood and George Hill go to the Cavaliers, and it always seemed like a matter of time before the Jazz and the former MVP went their separate ways.

That ended up happening on Saturday afternoon, as Utah announced it had decided to waive Rose. The Jazz’s PR team announced the news on Twitter.