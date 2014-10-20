Watch The Jamal Crawford Documentary “J.Crossover”

At one point in Ballislife‘s excellent documentary on Jamal Crawford, the two-time Sixth Man of the Year says of playing basketball over football and baseball: “I was doing reverse cradle layups when I was eight, nine years old, so I was like ‘OK, this can work.'” And work it did. The Ballislife crew spent most of the summer at the Seattle Pro-Am grabbing footage and interviews for the doc, and if you’re anywhere near as big a fan of Crawford as we are, you’re going to want to check it out.

It’s not just the handle that makes us love Crawford so much…

It’s not the shooting and the showmanship…

It’s that he’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever talk to or meet. Thankfully, that comes across more than anything in a new documentary about his life and upbringing in the Seattle area from Ballislife.

Interviews with Gary Payton and Isaiah Thomas show how much he means to the community in Seattle, and how big an influence he still has in his hometown. He gives back every time he can, hosting an annual BBQ over the July 4th weekend and sponsoring underprivileged kids with his camp every summer.

The world would be a better place if there were more people like him, so watch his origin story. Big ups to Ballislife for putting this together.

(Ballislife)

