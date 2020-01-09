Wes Matthews Pulled A Zion And Had His Foot Explode Through His Nike Zoom Freak 1s

Things have been pretty good for the Milwaukee Bucks as we approach the midpoint of the NBA season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting forth another MVP-worthy campaign, they own the league’s best record at 32-6, and all of their new players acquired this summer have seemed to fit quite comfortably with the squad.

One of those new additions is Wesley Matthews, who was in Dallas and Indiana last year, and has embraced his role as a spot-up shooter and floor spacer around Giannis, hitting 37.6 percent of his threes this season. He, like Kyle Korver and others on the Bucks, support their superstar not only by providing space for him to work and knocking down threes when he kicks it out, but also reps Giannis’ first signature sneaker, the Nike Zoom Freak 1.

It’s good that Matthews plays with Giannis, because it’ll make getting a replacement (as well as offering some feedback) even easier after he pulled a Zion Williamson on Wednesday against the Warriors and had his foot explode through the side of his sneaker.

I think @Giannis_An34 probably owes Wes a new pair of Freaks after this 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZJyXDeTSvZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2020

Luckily, it appears Matthews somehow emerged from this incident unscathed and simply needs a new pair of sneakers — and replacing the all-important orthotics. The best part of the video is Giannis’ brother, Thanasis, taking the exploded sneaker and examining it, as he seems prepared to give a report to Giannis and Nike about what happened.