What are you watching tonight?

Eight games on Monday’s NBA schedule, some of them not involving a certain West Coast fan base that needs to be talked off the ledge. Come back here throughout the night and tell us what you’re watching…
Mavericks @ Magic — Coming off three straight crackings of the Pacers, Cavs and Raptors, the Magic are on a roll. Three All-Stars are enough to deal with, but throw in Hedo and Mickael Pietrus (20-plus points in two of his last three) and the Mavs (namely Dirk) will have to be firing on all cylinders to pull this one out.
Lakers @ Knicks — Be prepared to hear Andrew Bynum‘s name more often than you would in a game where he’s actually playing. We’ve all broken down what Bynum’s MCL injury means for the Lakers, but what does it mean for the Knicks tonight? For starters, about 4-5 more rebounds automatically for David Lee, and a potentially out-of-sorts L.A. squad ripe for an upset.
Clippers @ Heat — Since Baron Davis returned to the lineup, he’s shooting 30 percent (9.7 ppg) and L.A. is 0-3, including a double-digit loss to the Wizards. Mario Chalmers won’t make Boom’s life any easier tonight. Watch this one more for the D-Wade/Eric Gordon shootout.
Blazers @ Hornets — When Chris Paul scores 30-plus points, the Hornets are just 3-4 this season. CP has been getting buckets his last two games (31 on the Warriors, 38 on the Spurs), and N.O. lost them both. David West (13-for-37 against GS and SA) needs to hit some shots and allow Paul to be more John Stockton and less Calvin Murphy.
Kings @ Suns — Somebody’s gonna score at least 120. It could even be the losing team.
Spurs @ Warriors — With everyone handing them the Western Conference crown following the Bynum injury, the Spurs (12-3 in January) get a fun little test against a team they smacked by 35 the last time they met. Tony Parker versus Monta will be a track meet.
* And for no good reason, I just had to watch this again…
@ Austin
I’m glad you said potentially cuz if you think Kobe’s gonna come into nyc and not put on a show…
Only good thing about AB’s injury, and this is weak, is that Kobe’s about to steal Bron’s mvp trophy….
small victories
“Only good thing about AB’s injury, and this is weak, is that Kobe’s about to steal Bron’s MVP trophy….
I could see that happening,
5 star pick: Take the over Griz v. Wiz (192). Both teams don’t grasp defense.
3.5 star pick: 224 seems high for Lakers v. Knicks. Take the under.
PS: Did #47 blow coverage on the GW TD?
hahaha. Harrison.
You saw what Francisco was trying to do though. He was trying to get at them legs…Harrison was waiting for him to do it. hahaha
Dime, can you do a whose better segment between David Lee and Paul millsap? thats a good one
That is a good one. I’ll see what we can do.
Any other suggestions you guys have? I was thinking Devin Harris vs. Jameer Nelson.
Don’t bother w/ Harris v. Nelson. One-on-one goes to Harris. Nelson is a good fit with D.Howard on the Magic though.
That five star pick is looking pretty nice (ref #3). It’s a layup line when Songaila and M.Gasol are patrolling the paint.
How about a who’s better, jessica alba or meagan fox?
Beats lee vs milsap IMO
I just turned to Lakers/Knicks and Q is guarding Kobe. I sense bad things about to happen.
Dime,
Can you do a tip (pick) of the day? Us bettors like to gather ‘insider’ info. Then do a disclaimer saying Dime does not promote gambling. Thanks.
18 first-quarter points for Kobe…
27 points for Kobe, 5.50 left in the second quarter!
How about Shawn Marion vs Tayshaun Prince/Josh Smith?
Caron Butler vs Josh Howard?
Ben Gordon vs Jason Terry?
WHAT?!!!!! MVP chants for kobe
dime guys don’t kill yourselves, if you guys are at the game, which i doubt, since it’s not bron
@Austin:
Do Tayshaun Prince vs. Ron Artest. They’re very similar.
@Me — A while back I was thinking Shawn Marion vs Ron Artest, but I think we know what the answer would be now.
@rlf — We’ve got people at the game.
@rlf
What does that mean? I’m here and the Garden is nuts!
Kobe’s got 34 at the half
I’ll start it off….
MVP! MVP! MVP!
Bron’s in the corner stomping his feet right now.
Dirk for MVP! Man is he great. Nice win for the Mavs.
@Austin:
Raja Bell vs. Ron Artest would be good as well.
I really want one involving Tayshaun Prince some time, though. I feel like he’s the type that every GM would love to have, and the type that Dumars would refuse to let go of.
kobe is in beast mode right now.. 59 points with 3 minutes left
They finally took him out with 2 minutes left up by almost 20. Final tally 61 (unless he checks back in…) on 19-31 shooting.
@Me: how about shane battier vs tayshaun prince?
Kobe got 61 in 36 mins. damn
changster, that’ll work.
SAD?
don’t worry i’m betting lebron will score the same on wed. and that will make the papers and the hype it will get here.
0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 1
Guess who’s stat line = binary?
I just witnessed Kobe and Gasol combining for 92 points on the Knicks…
Welcome to life without Bynum, 2009 Edition
Damn, Pau had 31/14/5…probably go unnoticed with Kobe dropping 61 though.
Someone who watched the game, tell me why Nate Rob is shooting 14 shots? Guy shoots 40% fg and 30% 3pt…I would beat his ass down if I were on his team. That shit costs them the game. I’m damn glad he’s on the Knicks and not on a real team.
Answer to post 28: JJ Redick.