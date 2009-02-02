What are you watching tonight?

02.02.09 10 years ago 30 Comments
Chris Paul (photo. Chad Griffith)

Eight games on Monday’s NBA schedule, some of them not involving a certain West Coast fan base that needs to be talked off the ledge. Come back here throughout the night and tell us what you’re watching…

Mavericks @ Magic — Coming off three straight crackings of the Pacers, Cavs and Raptors, the Magic are on a roll. Three All-Stars are enough to deal with, but throw in Hedo and Mickael Pietrus (20-plus points in two of his last three) and the Mavs (namely Dirk) will have to be firing on all cylinders to pull this one out.

Lakers @ Knicks — Be prepared to hear Andrew Bynum‘s name more often than you would in a game where he’s actually playing. We’ve all broken down what Bynum’s MCL injury means for the Lakers, but what does it mean for the Knicks tonight? For starters, about 4-5 more rebounds automatically for David Lee, and a potentially out-of-sorts L.A. squad ripe for an upset.

Clippers @ Heat — Since Baron Davis returned to the lineup, he’s shooting 30 percent (9.7 ppg) and L.A. is 0-3, including a double-digit loss to the Wizards. Mario Chalmers won’t make Boom’s life any easier tonight. Watch this one more for the D-Wade/Eric Gordon shootout.

Blazers @ Hornets — When Chris Paul scores 30-plus points, the Hornets are just 3-4 this season. CP has been getting buckets his last two games (31 on the Warriors, 38 on the Spurs), and N.O. lost them both. David West (13-for-37 against GS and SA) needs to hit some shots and allow Paul to be more John Stockton and less Calvin Murphy.

Kings @ Suns — Somebody’s gonna score at least 120. It could even be the losing team.

Spurs @ Warriors — With everyone handing them the Western Conference crown following the Bynum injury, the Spurs (12-3 in January) get a fun little test against a team they smacked by 35 the last time they met. Tony Parker versus Monta will be a track meet.

