What’s in the Box?

When you’re the editor of a basketball magazine, you get some great stuff sent your way. Other times, not so much. (Remember THIS??)
Today’s delivery was great. Our friends at Converse hooked us all up with brand new pairs of the The Bird Converse Weapon ’86, a Converse Weapon T and a black Converse windbreaker. These kicks and The Magic Weapon ’86 (white/yellow/purple) are available now in limited numbers at Footlocker, Eastbay, Converse.com and specialty independent retailers. Follow this link for more info on the kicks.
More pics after the jump.
Thanks again to Paul and Molly at Converse!
I wouldn’t even rock those. Just have them on display in my office. Is that a bottle of henny in the bookshelf? DIME DRINKS HENNY!
That is 100% a bottle of Henny in my office. Just waiting for a reason to crack it open…
@PC
“That is 100% a bottle of Henny in my office.”
What other reason do you need? That bottle wouldnt stay unopened for thirty minutes in my house.
You know what? Maybe we’ll crack it tomorrow and take pics for the site.
I have a pair of those,brand new for real, but I’m trying to sell them because they don’t fit.If someone is interested please say something.
Don’t listen to your man PC! he lies!
Dime hasn’t been splashing out on the liquor, the Henny came with some Godawful hennesey limited edition boots that looked like a pair of my girls UGGS.
But still, Pat, crack a bottle son.
Ha, I remember the Henny kicks you’re talking bout and I SWEAR the bottle didn’t come with those.