What’s in the Box?

04.09.09 9 years ago 7 Comments

When you’re the editor of a basketball magazine, you get some great stuff sent your way. Other times, not so much. (Remember THIS??)

Today’s delivery was great. Our friends at Converse hooked us all up with brand new pairs of the The Bird Converse Weapon ’86, a Converse Weapon T and a black Converse windbreaker. These kicks and The Magic Weapon ’86 (white/yellow/purple) are available now in limited numbers at Footlocker, Eastbay, Converse.com and specialty independent retailers. Follow this link for more info on the kicks.

More pics after the jump.

Thanks again to Paul and Molly at Converse!

