Where Are They Now: Steve Logan

The 1999-’00 Cincinnati Bearcats team was one of my favorite college squads of all time. This team was tough. Bob Huggins’ roster consisted of Kenyon Martin, Kenny Satterfield, DerMarr Johnson, Pete Mickeal, Jermaine Tate and Steve Logan. A 5-11 combo guard with a mug like DMX, Logan was like a discount Tim Hardaway the way he could break down and bully bigger guards. After Martin, K-Sat and DerMarr bounced to the League the following year, Logan took his game to new heights. As a senior at UC, Logan averaged 22 ppg and was named first team All-American by the Associated Press.

Logan was nearly drafted in the first round (meaning guaranteed money) of the 2002 Draft, but as fate would have it, he dropped to the first pick of the second round (30th overall) by Golden State. After an ugly contract holdout, Logan did not participate in Golden State’s training camp and was traded to the Mavs. That move proved to be career suicide as Logan never played a single minute in the NBA to date.

Over the years, Logan has played in the ABA, Poland, Israel and most recently Venezuela. Last year, the Venezuelan LPB league featured names like: Luis Flores, Oscar Torres, Mike Campbell, Torraye Braggs, Chris Jeffries and Carl Elliott.

Recently, Logan told the Cincinnati Enquirer that he wanted to finish school and get into coaching. “It’s a big thing to me to give back to the kids and stay in basketball,” said Logan. “I love the game of basketball. I’ve learned a lot of things to give back to players to teach them how to be good players.”

That dream might be put on hold. In early August, Logan was accused and charged with rape. This incident happened just one month after he was told that he was going to be inducted in the UC’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Was Steve Logan one of the best players never to play in the NBA?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE