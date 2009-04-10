Where Do You Play Ball In The Summer?

04.10.09

Although spring isn’t even here yet in NYC, as a bunch of basketball freaks, we’re already looking for the best places to play and the best leagues to join this summer.

We wanted to ask our readers â€“ across the globe â€“ where you get your burn during the summer. Indoor, outdoor, you name it. Drop us a line in the comments and let us know the name and location of the leagues you play in, the tournaments you join, the courts you frequent and tell us what the run is like. Who knows, maybe we’ll come through or feature it on the site…

