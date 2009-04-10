Where Do You Play Ball In The Summer?

Although spring isn’t even here yet in NYC, as a bunch of basketball freaks, we’re already looking for the best places to play and the best leagues to join this summer.
We wanted to ask our readers â€“ across the globe â€“ where you get your burn during the summer. Indoor, outdoor, you name it. Drop us a line in the comments and let us know the name and location of the leagues you play in, the tournaments you join, the courts you frequent and tell us what the run is like. Who knows, maybe we’ll come through or feature it on the site…
on a nerf hoop in my room.
Sacramento, CA
24 Hour Fitness (Bruceville and Florin gyms) during the week.
Monterey Trail HS — Saturday.
St. Louis, MO
24 Hour Fitness (St. Charles, MO)–Thursday and Tuesday nights
Missouri Athletic Club–Friday evenings
24 Hour Fitness (Chesterfield, MO)–Saturday mornings
Anybody from the Chi? City/North Suburbs area? I’ve been searching for some good runs out here for a minute.
Stuy-Town courts on 19th and 1st ave. Good runs for below average to bad players (like myself). Mostly white, just out of college kids.
CGF and DIME what the deally with the NRF. I guess I am the only cat asking. Oh well I think they got a web-site don’t they? At least link a brotha lol. Suntin?
Indy
We got a great spot at a top notch middle school. Big mix of players and usually have 15-20 people. Unlike a lot of other spots, we actually play defense. I’m looking to play at a spot that’s kind of the opposite, too… hopefully next week. I know Jeff Teague’s (Wake) dad and brother play at this spot.
Riverside Park NYC.
Anybody know of any good places to play at in Bay Area, CA? San Jose, CA?
Harbourfront CC, Toronto (Outdoor)
U of Toronto Summer Leagues (Indoor)
I usually run at the Gymnasie Hall Court, it’s the best run
Real Good Park, Qnz, NY. Just a bunch of dude balling.
I play in Los Angeles’ Lambda Basketball League which organizes three 8-10 week leagues a year. The LBL is competitive, well organized and open to players of all skill levels.
Lambda Basketball also has three club teams that compete in quarterly tournaments across the country sanctioned by the NGBA.
Check out [www.lambdabasketball.com] if you are in the Los Angeles Area and interested in playing.
nrf site is nrfbasketball.com
Visit [www.ngbaus.com] to find a league or organized weekly pick-up games in your area. I know there are leagues in Chicago, Dallas, New York City, Memphis, Atlanta, San Diego, San Franscisco, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Wisconsin.
@#11
More than basketball.
haha
Even though Barry Farms isn’t far from my house I prefer the Run and Shoot in Forestville,Maryland…Nothing beats ballin in a air conditioned gym with no broken up concrete destroying your ankles
To ?,
I was up in Chi through last fall, and its hard to find a proper run out there. A lot of the leagues are in the west suburbs, but the Y in Lakeview was decent on most Tues/Thurs afternoons.
If I don’t go back to Chicago, I will probably be heading to ATL (Dekalb or Buckhead), so if anyone knows of some good runs out there, give me a heads up.
Is the Run and Shoot back up? I thought they closed down. I am back in MD right now, but the time I came back before, it had been closed down. Is it still 24/7?
@ Durrtylnjun
it’s not called Run and Shoot anymore but every1 calls it that.I thinks its called the sports and learning complex.
33rd and Diamond,16th and Susqy,52nd and Parkside,and the Ville.Illadelph stand up.
the cage in arlington, in northern va. come and see me bitchezzz…
Tucson Summer Pro League / Phoenix Summer Pro League. Players like Amare Stoudemire, Ike Diogu, Jordan Hill, and others.
@ jackass
give me the address and we can set sumthing up man!!!I’ll send DIMEmag a picture of your face after I defeat you
Hoop dome (Toronto)
University of Toronto Summer League (pretty good competition 3 divisions depending on your skill set)
Village Park basketball court
@ bruce,
i’m in sac too. i’ve always ran at the 24 offa bruceville and i’ve been hearing about the one off florin, but never knew if the comp was right. is it worth makin a trip out that way?? and i’m right around the corner from monterey trail, but never heard they ran over there. we always run at st paul church saturday mornings from like…8-2. you gonna run tomorrow morning??
i told aron a few days ago that a good run is at st paul b/c the floor is so nice and its free so…you know how that works.
holla at ya boy…
Kit’s Beach
Granville Island
Anywhere in west philly. Mainly at Belmont playground on 40th street
bankstown indoor stadium, sydney, australia
On a basketball court
I think people sleep on Virginia as a basketball state. Going to school in Harrisonburg and having my family in Charlottesville, I’m fortunate to learn about the deep roots here. You have people like Ralph Samson, Dell Curry, Roger Mason, and Eric Maynor coming out of Central Virginia and the Valley. People always look closer to the beach, but Central Virginia is most definitely a great place to hoop during the summer.
Most likely will be hoopin’ around Charlottesville, University of Virginia. Nothing like a nice summer day at the Dell, ya dig?
For people in the West/Northwest suburbs of Chicago, the best place I’ve found to play in the summer is Harper College. A lot of D1 players from the area go up there to play a couple nights a week.
Orchard Beach in the Bronx, NYC and Dyckman Park in Washington Heights, NYC
Anyone from australia?
At Post #26.
Saturday afternoon — Monterey Trail HS – About 40 Asian ballers. Not sure if you want to run with the Asian. I do it because they play more of a team game.
Florin 24 — The gym has two courts. Court !, you can run all the time. The run is pretty good. Not sure of your skill level but if you can ball at Bruceville/Sheldon, you can ball at Florin too. Straight to 12, no twos though. Competition is pretty good too.
Court 2, during the week, is not opened till 730pm at least. It is used for basketball training. The parents paid for these sessions, $300. The kiddos learn how to dribble, shoot, and so on. Defense is not taught though. They are looking for coaches but I am happy with my income and I can’t be out there every night for potty training.
Germany´s Reality Check, International Pro/Am Streetball Tournament, July 11-12, Abenteuer Halle Kalk, Cologne, Germany
at the YMCa in mennonee fall and beliot in WI.
@ 35,
man, let me know what time you gonna be out at either one and i’ll come run w/ you…the only times i have to be at a certain spot is sunday early afternoon and thursday night for some leagues, but thats it. holla at me
I play in a league at the local Y. It’s great. Too hot in the summer to play outside, sometimes.
if your from chicago we have good games at mckinnley park and marquette park both on the south side. lincoln park zoo basket ball court is right on the lake also