Where I’m Going To Be On Saturday

As I conclude my work day in NYC, I take off for an early flight tomorrow morning to head out to Los Angeles. The last time I was there I was hanging out with Kobe, but this time it will be The King and Duck.
If you’ve got nothing going on this Saturday, head down to Venice Beach to compete in the White Men Can’t Jump 2-on-2 Tournament. With free entry, Nike sneaker giveaways and a $2000 CASH PRIZE, I was surprised to hear that there are still spots left.
Nike will also be releasing limited edition versions of the new Nike Hyperize inspired by the movie’s two main characters Billy Hoyle and Sidney Deane. These limited edition versions of the Hyperize go on sale at Shiekh Shoes and other select retailers on July 16. A NIKEiD van will also be on site.
We’re only taking 64 teams, so the odds are pretty good. If you think you have what it takes, DOWNLOAD YOUR REGISTRATION FORM HERE, and return it to any of the following Shiekh locations:
1. Fox Hills Mall, Culver City, CA
2. Crenshaw Plaza, Baldwin Hills, CA
3. Galleria at South Bay, Redondo Beach, CA
4. West Side Pavillion, Los Angeles, CA
5. Burbank Town Center, Burbank, CA
If you have any questions, drop us a line in the comments below.
Word on the streets out here is that Mark “Action” Jackson and his son plays pickup ball on the courts of Venice beach during the summer. I can just image him using his fat ass and backing guys down in the post and scoring over cats half his age. Heck he can team up with Jeff “Snipper” Van Gundy and give guys a good run in the tournament, because he has grown man’s moves.
Antonio McDyess just signed with the Spurs…
“Oh man, shut your anorexic, malnutritional, tapeworm-having, overdose on Dick Gregory Bohemian diet-drinking butt up. Leave me alone!”
haha I would love to watch Mark Jack get dunked on and use his own line on him…”Uuuurrrrrrgh momma there goes that man”
matrix to the mavs!
@ AP Where do you want me to send the 4 ring cookies….
am i supposed to get confirmation that im in it? i turned in my form on monday….
‘Few more bricks like that and we can buidl a homeless shelter for yo momma’!
As long as Sarah, Nicole, Elijah Earley or Jay-Are haven’t thrown a team together. They inexplicably win every competition they enter…
@dk and Sweet English
I’m gonna be choosing winners for the Carpe Diem tees next. Find the post and step your answers up.
@10 Naw, I prefer to sieze every body elses day, and then stomp on it!
i turned in my form too and haven’t heard anything back. what’s the deal?
@rudderband man
“scared that two white guys will go billy hoyle on them…”
@ AP
so whats good? i need to know before i drive all the way down to venice
yea shouldnt we get something by tomorrow? lol
ok, honestly! how do you know if your team is in the comp? no one seems to know what is going on. does any one know what time this 2 on 2 tourney starts? if i am not playing, i would at least like to watch.
Hey guys!
If you turned in your registration form at Sheikh then you’re all set. Registration begins at 8:30 AM at the courts in Venice Beach. See you then!
I am estatic at the opportunity to participate in and be an underdog contender and favorite in this Saturday’s White Men Can’t Jump 2 on 2 single elimination basketball tournament. I’ve been playing for 30yrs at Venice Beach and this tournament had very special significance cause one year ago I could not walk, use my left side, see outta my left eye nor speak very well. I had been stricken by stroke. My son and I as Team RD was very determined to compete on a high level and win the whole thing. It was a very entertaining tournament. Hopefully we’ll get our Nike Hyperize shoes soon.
does anyone know the outcome of the tournament?