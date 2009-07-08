Where I’m Going To Be On Saturday

As I conclude my work day in NYC, I take off for an early flight tomorrow morning to head out to Los Angeles. The last time I was there I was hanging out with Kobe, but this time it will be The King and Duck.

If you’ve got nothing going on this Saturday, head down to Venice Beach to compete in the White Men Can’t Jump 2-on-2 Tournament. With free entry, Nike sneaker giveaways and a $2000 CASH PRIZE, I was surprised to hear that there are still spots left.

Nike will also be releasing limited edition versions of the new Nike Hyperize inspired by the movie’s two main characters Billy Hoyle and Sidney Deane. These limited edition versions of the Hyperize go on sale at Shiekh Shoes and other select retailers on July 16. A NIKEiD van will also be on site.

We’re only taking 64 teams, so the odds are pretty good. If you think you have what it takes, DOWNLOAD YOUR REGISTRATION FORM HERE, and return it to any of the following Shiekh locations:

1. Fox Hills Mall, Culver City, CA

2. Crenshaw Plaza, Baldwin Hills, CA

3. Galleria at South Bay, Redondo Beach, CA

4. West Side Pavillion, Los Angeles, CA

5. Burbank Town Center, Burbank, CA

If you have any questions, drop us a line in the comments below.