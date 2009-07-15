Who has the best handle?

With all the talk surrounding Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, Nate Robinson and Lamar Odom this week, naturally it started an argument amongst the Dime crew this morning:

Who has the best handle in the League?

At first we were talking strictly active players as of right now, but after a while people started bringing in retired guys, then looking at guys in their prime, then splitting it by position. So we’re opening it up to anyone: active, retired, in their prime … Who has the best handle for a big man, the best for a point guard, and the best handle for a two-guard/wing?

