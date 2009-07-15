With all the talk surrounding Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, Nate Robinson and Lamar Odom this week, naturally it started an argument amongst the Dime crew this morning:

Who has the best handle in the League?

At first we were talking strictly active players as of right now, but after a while people started bringing in retired guys, then looking at guys in their prime, then splitting it by position. So we’re opening it up to anyone: active, retired, in their prime … Who has the best handle for a big man, the best for a point guard, and the best handle for a two-guard/wing?