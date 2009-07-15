With all the talk surrounding Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, Nate Robinson and Lamar Odom this week, naturally it started an argument amongst the Dime crew this morning:
Who has the best handle in the League?
At first we were talking strictly active players as of right now, but after a while people started bringing in retired guys, then looking at guys in their prime, then splitting it by position. So we’re opening it up to anyone: active, retired, in their prime … Who has the best handle for a big man, the best for a point guard, and the best handle for a two-guard/wing?
Mike Conley
Ima go recent big man odom, gaurd mike conely or nash……
best handles:
PG: i gotta say deron williams, i think hes a betta cross over artist den CP3 is, but CP3 is a magician wid da ball still
SG: Wade, no comment necessary
Big man: toss up b/w lamar odom and stephen jackson
so do you guys count putting your hand under the ball as handles? if not, then I’ll always give it to Iverson and a real close tie is Nash – who else can dribble around and around until he finds the perfect pass . . . all amongst the trees in the key!
btw . . .can we collaborate and do a east-coast/west-coast re-make of the Nike “Dribble-Stomp” commercials? those were classic!
PG- CP3
SG- Jamal Crawford
SF- Odom
PG; Deron
SG; Wade
SF; Bron
PF; sadly Varejo
C; ehh… Shaq (Crossovas)
If only Steve Francis was still around…..
T-mac HAD the best handles for a big man, no question. But its Lamar now.
Boom dizzle and white choclate
I think that D-Will has a better handle than Cp3 — not saying that those guys are #1 and #2 in the L, just pointing out that Deron’s probably looks better (if it isn’t already better on its’ own) because of his size, and perception that he’s not that fast/quick. (but if you look at the NBA draft combine results, he was just as fast/quick as chris paul)
As for a new category . . . worst handle, but with a startlingly high number of broken ankles left in his wake: kirilenko
Pistol Pete had a pretty crazy handle, for retired guys. (so did so many others though, c.neal, et al.)
FLIP MURRAY!
best handle i’ve seen from a PF/C has been bargnani though. lots of people don’t know that he’s actually a solid starter in the L because he wasn’t an all-star as a rookie . . . but kid is good.
PG: Nash
Bigman: Maybe Hedo…hard to say.
Love Handles: Glenn Davis
Honorable mention: [www.youtube.com]
cp3 or jamal crawford
Shaq – during All-Star games
Mike Conley is cool wit the handles.. But I think it’s got to be Boom Dizzle and “Skip to My Lou”…
best handles in movies: Kyle Watson
I know this guy isnt in the league but derrick Ravio from Gonzaga had the smoothest and most rediculous handle ever, it was like the ball was on a string and the kid looked like he just graduated from 8th grade. considering he is overseas im going with lamar odom as the big man for sure, when that guy brings the ball up the floor your just amazed at his ability to handle the rock. As for the guard im gunna have to go with AI in his prime, Iverson had that rare combination of smooth/quick handle and a crossover that makes you look foolish (just ask Jordan) even now he could be in the debate for having the best handle in the league.
Allen Iverson.
Earl the Pearl and Pistol Pete – retired
CP3- current PG
Pau Gasol- post
Grnat Hill used to have the best handles as a wing player
Pistol Pete- Greatest Handle of All Time
guards – Rod Strickland and though he was in the league for not very long, David Rivers
When Bibby was with the Kings his handles were solid…didn’t watch him with the Grizzlies too much but he did put up 10 assists with a shitty team then.
forgot Jamal Tinsley – best present day hands down…Brooklyn…Salute!!!!
Sidney Deane had cold handles…
PG: CP3
SG: Wade
SF: Lebron
PF: Odom/Dirk
C: Amare
pg: baron
sg: jamal crawford
sf: melo?
pf: odom/dirk
c: bargnani
Pete Maravich has the greates handles of all times. He revolutionize the aspect of entertainment in basketball.
man, this is a good one…lets see
1- cp3/deron. i’d give the edge to chris tho. just cause he keeps it on a string. so does deron!, but chris is ridiculous.
2- kobe/dwade. dwade cause he splits the double off the pick/screen really well. but he does have a lotta turnovers. kobe’s just as smooth with his, but w/ a lot less TO’s.
3. lebron/tmac. both are solid at finding other guys while creating off the dribble. but bron does it a little more often and with a little less effort. and he makes it look oh so nice. but i think tracy can break somebody down w/ a series of dribbles more than lebron. bron dribbles a few times and pulls up and drives right usually, whereas tracy may try to lull someone first.
4. kg/cwebb. kg’s just an anomaly due to his versitility, but chris had a great handle on the ball for a big man. and when we had him in sac, he regularly displayed the flash that made it fun to watch. who doesnt like a power forward boucing a behind the back pass to a cutting player on the baseline w/o looking… come on, man.
5. shaq. even tho i dont like dude, he’ll break out a yearly crossover at the ASG. and actually get by somebody. dont forget last years give an go through the legs that led to the dunk either lol.
UTEP 2 step
Jason Williams with the Kings was nasty. I loved his bowling ball passes!
Guard-AI,Nash, Flash
Bigs-LO, Hedo, Does Durant count? Gasol, Sheed
If you don’t have Allen Iverson despite if you like him or not you are dumb. He has the best handles of all time.
Pg-AI(or Alston)
Sg-Jamal Crawford
Sf-LeBron
Pf-Odom
C-Biendrins
All-time
Its Timmy H.
Killa Krossova
Dwayne Wade is NOT the best ballhandler, you’ve got to be kidding me. he does the white boy carry cross over… NOBODY who does that move has the best handle.
Rod Strickland had a HELL of a handle for sure. So did Isaih. But as far as PG’s go it HAS to be Tim Hardaway all time…
Kobe is my favorite ball player but he DAMN sure aint the best ball handler as far as creativity goes. Jamal Crawford is better than him in that aspect of the game.
The best big man ball handler, I mean L.O. gets the job done, But something wont let me say him
Jamal Crawford overall 2day
Best all time- Isiah Thomas
Best 2dayPg- Nate Robinson Best Ever-Isiah
Worst 2dayPG today and ever- Eddie House
Best 2daySG- Crawford (Wade&Kobe ties for #2)Best Ever- Earl Monroe
Worst 2day SG- Jerry Stackhouse Worst Ever- Steve Kerr
Best 2day SF- Lamar Odom Ever-Odom
Worst 2day SF – Shane Battier Ever-Eric Piakowski
Best 2day PF- Chris Bosh Ever- Young Derrick Coleman
Best 2day Center- Pau Gasol Best ever Center – Hakeem the Dream
PG Nash
SG Kobe
SF Lebron
PF KG
C Bill Russell – who you think ignited all those fast breaks?
Anthony Mason
ahah. control, nice one.
Has to be Calderon -> best assist to turnover ratio in the league last year… and by a wide margin.
Some names come to mind, position dependant of course:
Nash
Pistol
Pau
Rubio
CP3
Conley
Young Shaq
deron
jamal crawford
melo
kg
dj mbenga
@Chris From LB CALI, lebrons handles are weak, he shouldnt evenbe mentioned in this convo..what next, your gonna call him the best shooter too?
Rod Strickland is one of the best players to never play in a all star game
J-Will was just nasty. Come back damnit
I agree with Oscarisalakerfan for the center position. dj mbenga has exceptional handles especially when he is rewarded with a banana
Tony Parker’s in there somewhere.
But DWade breaks more ankles per game than anyone in history. His defender is always on skates.
Deron Williams
Wade (even though its a WHOLE lot of palm lol)
Gasol – HOW YOU GUYS SLEEPIN ON 7FT WHO CAN RUN THE BREAK, GO BETWEEN HIS LEGS AND DROP A NO LOOK ON MONEY?!