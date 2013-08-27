Who Was Better (Pre-Injuries): Grant Hill, Penny Hardaway Or Tracy McGrady?

[RELATED: The 10 Best Dunks Of Tracy McGrady’s Career]
Penny left the NBA behind for good in 2007, and this summer Grant Hill followed him. Then, just yesterday, T-Mac announced his retirement from the NBA, the last of our generation’s greatest “what if?” trio to officially close the door on the Association. Now all we have left are memories of when T-Mac, Penny and Grant were some of the most exciting players the NBA had ever seen.
But who was the best of the three before they suffered injuries? Who was the best in their prime? We argue. You decide.
[RELATED: Tracy McGrady’s Top 15 Basketball Moments]
*** *** ***
GRANT HILL
You know the story of Grant Hill’s entrance to the league, how he was the next Michael Jordan. Which means you know about his ankle surgeries from 2000-04, his could-have-been-fatal infection in his post-surgery ankle and his career suddenly on the rocks. Knowing all of that â€” seeing his rise in Phoenix as a born-again bionic man who still took an opponent’s best player on defense â€” how would you describe Hill?
Smooth.
Though it’s compelling to cite alone his ability to make the Pistons’ mid-90s ketchup-and-teal uniforms look dope as the sole reason he wins, it’s that same qualification â€” good for a laugh as it is â€” that in fact lends itself best to Hill’s case. Like fashion, Hill’s game is praised because of its ephemeral quality and remembered because of its smooth appearance. Thanks to his ankle problems, his prime didn’t last long but when you read into the numbers, there’s a whole lot of substance to back up the style.
In a league that champions its gunners, there has to be an immense level of appreciation for the offensive sacrifice Hill took in his prime to produce the way he did. Yes, he was Detroit’s best option from ’94-’00, but he was never the offensive player he could have been because of his effort on defense and distribution, picking up averages of 21.4 points, nine boards and 7.4 assists in ’96-97, or 20.2, 9.8 and 6.2 in ’95-96. Able to make his team better, Detroit went from 28 wins in his rookie season to 46 and 54 by year three.
Hill may not have enjoyed the comparisons to MJ, but he never shied away from their head-to-head matchups. In 15 games against one another from 1995 to 2003, Hill had eight double-doubles and three triple-doubles and came within an assist of a fourth. (That doesn’t include a classic game on Jan. 3, 1998 where Hill went for 31 points, seven boards, six assists and six steals vs. Jordan’s 34 points, nine assists and nine steals.)
It’s that ease, on each end of the floor, that brings me back to taking Hill. It’s a sense of knowing you’re being fooled and still believing, like the eyes seeing the 6-8 forward draining himself on both ends of the court but the brain understanding it as effortless. As true as an NBA on NBC broadcast in the early afternoon, Hill made it look that way even when it wasn’t.
So this smoothness, is it exclusive to Hill? Of course not; however, Hill’s true gift was making every single part of his game just look that way.
-ANDREW GREIF
It’s not really fair for Sweeney to end his argument with “T Mac was the best of the three in their prime”. That sounds like he’s saying we saw Penny and Grant Hill in their primes, and we didn’t. T-Mac was the only player of the 3 who played through his physical and mental prime.
I agree. T-Mac probably had the best seasons before the serious injuries than Penny and Hill, but that can be explained by the fact that Tracy actually played through much of his prime. I tend to think Hill would have been the best of these 3, barring injuries, but that’s just my opinion. He was a smart player that had athleticism and did everything well. He was like a modern Oscar Robertson. Who knows what he could have done in his prime.
As for who was better pre-injury? I still think it’s really close between Hill and T-Mac. I can understand going either way.
I see where you’re coming from, but even during his prime T-Mac was hampered by some injuries and even though he performed extremely well, his ceiling seemed much higher than what his numbers reflected. In his best season he was putting up 32/6/5 at the age of 23, and his decline began from there, can you imagine what he could’ve put up completely injury free.
I don’t look at numbers alone. T Mac was a stat filler, there’s no question about that. but he didn’t have a grasp of the game like Grant Hill and Penny did, IMO. People get on Kobe for jacking shots… T Mac was just as bad, if not worse. For me, it’s a toss up between Penny and Hill because they got their teammates involved. T Mac had the numbers, Hill and Penny had the mental edge, pre-injuries. Hill and Penny were leaders for their teammates… they elevated their teammates’ play. I can’t say the same for T Mac. Dude had “sour face” and horrible body language whenever a teammate made a mistake. Hill and Penny would run over to that teammate, slap them on the ass and would tell them to get it going. T Mac filled the stat sheet with ridiculous numbers. Hill and Penny were complete players in every sense.
Thanx for the trip down memory lane Sweeney.