Who Would You Like To See In NBA Jam?

Since hearing about the relaunch of NBA Jam, the talk of the office has been which players are going to make it in the game. As you know, the best part of NBA Jam back in the day was the player combinations. With that in mind, EA Sports has come through, giving fans the chance to select which three players from each team they would like to see represented in the revival.
Like the original game, each squad will be composed of a three-man roster, which players can choose from to bring onto the virtual court. Starting today, you have the chance to vote on three teams a week. Each team in the NBA will be featured for a full week on the site, and the voting for all 30 teams will be complete by the end of March. This week’s teams and players are:
Minnesota Timberwolves: Al Jefferson, Kevin Love, Jonny Flynn, Corey Brewer, Ryan Gomes, Ramon Sessions
Memphis Grizzlies: O.J. Mayo, Zach Randolph, Rudy Gay, Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Sam Young
Golden State Warriors: Monta Ellis, Corey Maggette, Andris Biedrins, Stephen Curry, Anthony Randolph, Anthony Morrow
Voting for these teams will conclude on Monday, January 25.
Who are you going to vote for?
I hope to see Jonny make it into the game. I just wonder what he would play like haha
Adding two All Timers to my list:
Wolves: KLove, AL, JFlynn – KG, Marbury
Grizzlies: Mayo, Gay, Randolph – Pau Gasol, Abdur Rahim
Warriors:Monta, Curry, Bad Porn – Big Wilt, Rick Barry
Al, Love, Brewer
Gay, Mayo, Randolph
Maggette, Ellis, Biedrins
Unless they’ve made a seriously definitive impact on their team, (i.e. jennings, evans) I don’t really think a rookie should be included. I like flynn too but come on, he doesn’t deserve to be in a video game.
T-Wolves: Flynn, Jefferson, either K-Love or Brewer
Mem: Mayo, Gay, Randolph
Warriors: Monta, Bad Porn and either Beidrins/Curry
I can’t wait to vote on the Knicks. Al Harrington is a no brainer for NBA Jam but he isn’t even a starter. David Lee seems like a weird pick. Jeffries, Curry, Nate, Duhon…not really. So, Darko, Harrington, and Gallinari are my Knicks. Yay!
T-wolves: Flynn, Jefferson, Love
Memphis: Gay, Conley, Randolph
Warriors: Monta, Bad Porn, Morrow (best 3pointer in the game)
Minnesota – Jefferson, Love, Flynn
Memphis – Mayo, Randolph, Gay
GS – Ellis, Maggette, Randolph
ellis morrow curry or randolf
I will laugh my ass off if Kevin Love is in NBA Jam.
Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison.
Pet Society’s onto something with that Dickau pick…
Minni – Flynn, Brewer, Love
Mem – Mayo, Gay, Gasol
GSW- Curry, Ellis, Maggette,
@2 … I was just thinking it would be awesome if they had “legend teams” or “best of teams” that you could play with.
For instance, “legend teams” for the Celtics teams you could have Bird, Parish & McHale or for “best of teams” for the Lakers you could choose from Magic, Kareem, Worthy, Shaq & Kobe.
Minni: Al Jefferson, Johnny Flynn, Corey Brewer
Memphis: Mayo, Gay, Z-BO/Gasol
Warriors: Ellis, Curry, Maggette
Run TMC for the Warriors legend team.
Timberwolves – Kevin Love, Johhny Flyn, Corey Brewer
Grizzlies – O.J. Mayo, Rudy Gay, Marc Gasol
Warriors – Monta Ellis, Andris Biedrins, Stephen Curry
Marc Gasol is the better Gasol.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Al Jefferson, Kevin Love, and Jonny Flynn
Memphis Grizzlies: O.J. Mayo, Zach Randolph, and Rudy Gay
Golden State Warriors: Monta Ellis, Corey Maggette, and Andris Biedrins
Timberwolves: Al Jefferson, Kevin Love, Jonny Flynn
Grizzlies: O.J. Mayo, Rudy Gay, Marc Gasol
Warriors: Monta Ellis, Andris Biedrins, Stephen Curry
Today? Really?
I dropped that link in a Smack a couple days ago. The voting for the first 3 teams already ended.
Come on, Dime.
@11, Dan Dickau, I think you really are Dan Dickau. Wanna trade blog rolls?
Wolves- Jefferson, Love, Flynn
Grizzlies- Gay, Mayo, Randolph
Warriors- Ellis, Maggette, Curry
wolves jefferson for sure
grizzlies – gay, mayo, randolph
warriors – curry, randolph, morrow (curry and maggette got 2 go!)
i mean ellis and maggette got 2 go!