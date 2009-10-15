Who’s Better: The Celtics or Lakers?

Big things are expected out of the Lakers and Celtics this season. Obviously, with the addition of Ron Artest there are high expectations for the Lakers to two-peat. There’s even talk of the Lakers challenging the ’95-96 Bulls’ 72-win season. For the Celtics, as long as Garnett, Pierce and Allen are healthy, they’re always going to have a legitimate chance at a chip. They won one in ’08, but caught a bad break last year when KG went down and missed the entire playoffs. Now that KG is back and healthy again, the Celtics are expected to give Orlando a good run for the East’s top spot. Come June, we may very well see a rematch of the 2008 Finals between Boston and L.A.
You can argue that the Lakers have one of the toughest rosters in the history of the league. With Kobe Bryant, who is probably the best player in the NBA, and guys like Gasol, Artest, Bynum and Odom – the Lakers are a matchup nightmare for any team. They finished the 2008-09 campaign with a 65-17 record in a competitive Western Conference. Plus, with the exception of Artest, they have played together for so long and all know their roles. The key for this team is staying focused. They always say winning the second title is tougher because the target is now on your back and the drive might not be as strong. The Lakers are already dealing with distractions with Lamar Odom’s wedding to Khloe Kardashian and time will tell whether Artest will become a problem.
Ever since the Celtics traded for KG and Allen, they posted two consecutive 60-win seasons and won the title two seasons ago. They owned the East’s second best record with at 62-20 last season. Boston will be better than last year now that Garnett’s back at full force and the additions of Rasheed Wallace, Marquis Daniels and Sheldon Williams. But getting back to the Finals will be harder than it was in 2008. The defending Eastern Conference champions, the Magic, are even stronger this year. Plus, the Celtics’ big three are getting older and more injury prone. But with the veteran leadership on this squad, the focus will definitely be on point all season long.
I think the Celtics will finish the season with a better record than the Lakers. I think the Lakers’ distractions will become a temporary issue at some point in the season. The Celtics have what it takes to get past Orlando and Cleveland to reach the Finals, but in the end, I believe the Lakers will have caught their stride by then and will defeat Boston in a close six or seven game series.
Who will have a better record? Who would win if they met in the Finals?
i don’t see any big locker room issues for the lakers. and if so that will not stop them from getting 60+ wins, they are just too talented, just look at the shaq-kobe lakers where locker room issues were the standard. as for the celtics they are the best team in the east…IF no big injury happens to pierce, garnett, allen and rondo. they definitely need all 4 to win it all. i still go with the lakers…better record and a title, should they win the west and play against the celtics.
I thought Cleveland owned the best record of the east last season at 66-16?
Another mistake by Gerald!
Two-peat? Really? You couldn’t just write repeat? The Lakers will have a better record and if they met in the finals the Lakers would win in 6.
And no way are the Celtics posting a better record than the Lakers during the regular season!
Who’s better? The Cavs.
so far no distractions among lakers, and i doubt there will be some during season, at least not big one. if most of lakers stay healthy, they will win all. and i’d like to see kg trying to bully lakers this season. first, ‘drew started to grow that eff you aditude and now they have ron, which is really bad ass and not fake like garrnet, who goes only after smaller players. plus, don’t think anyone is mentally tougher then kobe right now. as for gasol, after that finals lost, he showed he won’t be pushed around so he should be good too. lakers all the way :D
I am very unconcerned with who comes away with the better regular season record – as long as LA wins the west and gets back they have the weapons now to take Boston down.
Cavs and Bron are sham and will be exposed once again – and even if they did get to the finals, Kobe would teach Shaq one hell of a lesson in why he should have kept his fat mouth shut.
The wild card for Boston is going to be Sheed, can he stay down, ball up, and be the piece that gets them over the edge? I can say the same for Ron Ron, but now I believe Kobe has more motivation than even last year to get the deal done and repeat.
Laker Nation in 6 – insert challenger__________
KB24 for MVP in 09′-10′
You goon, keep perpetuating the Myth that Kobe is still the best player; Lebron is the best player and everyone besides Lakers fans knows it, the only thing he can do better than Lebron is jack up jumpshots.
And you think the magic are stronger, despite losing their best play-maker for an old jumpshooting Vince Carter, as well as losing Courtney Lee.
And the Cavs added Shaq who is certainly an upgrade from Z, plus tall perimeter defenders, and a solid player in Anthony Parker, plus Leon Powe who comes back in February. Also, Lebron is better than Ray Allen and Paul Pierce combined, so I honestly don’t see how the Celtics get past Cleveland.
I’d have to go with the Lakers. They are going to be brutal, and I bet Pau is going to have a break out year (yes, even compared to his last few seasons). I don’t think Bynum is going to amount to shit, but they don’t need him too because they’ve been doing their thing without him for years now. Bynum will be out w/ a season ending knee injury by Jan. Probably while playing against the Hornets, you can set a calender by it.
Boston has a monopoly on fat power forwards for some reason. They are making sure they have every single out of shape power forward in the league, and I heard they are looking for Tractor Trailer’s agent so they can get him on board.
Marquis Daniels is going to be an underrated pickup, Rondo is going to be a bitch, KG and PP are going to be talking shit, Ray is going to be looking old but still hitting shots, Sheed is going to be crazy, Perk is still going to be mean mugging and racking up more fouls per minute than any other player in the league, and Fatboy Glenn Davis is going to be running over young fans. With all that going on I don’t think they will win too much, 50 wins approx I’d bet.
I dont undastand what in the fuck the hype bout the lakers are…..u people fail to realize if kg was not injured then boston would’ve repeated… FUCK LA go CAVS ( or boston or magic or wizards or even fuckin hawks) I HATE KOBE!!!!!!! snichin on shaq PUNK ASS MOFUCKAAA
Two-Peat…LOL
best team in the east vs the best in the west
slight edge to boston imo because artest isnt an upgrade at this point over ariza hes not better on d anymore and on offense he likes to go kobe without the talent and boston got better than they were in 07 when they destroyed the lakers. the lakers cant match the 96 bulls because there is more competition now. now i do think the lakers best player is a tad overrated while their second best player is alot underrated works the other way around for boston best player is underrated (pierce) and their second best is prob the most overrated player ever (well after iverson).
regular season record doesnt mean shit.
i am witness
i kinda agree with u without all that hate this is the first time ever i think the best player in the league is someone that hasnt won shit.
whoevers healthiest will win the chip
control, come up with real reasons the Celtics won’t win 50 games. So far you’ve got Garnett and Pierce trash talking, fat power forwards, Rondo whining, Rasheed being crazy? and Perkins committing fouls.
@Yoda – I’m sick of this KG only talks shit to smaller guys bs. KG goes after anyone that has the sack to talk back and if you’ve got a pair, you won’t back down. This is an NBA court, not 4AM at the Rucker. And people always try to forget him getting up in Dirk’s and Zaza’s faces (and say what you want about Dirk being a bitch, but Zaza looks like the kinda dude that can have the KGB make you disappear and who has an AK or 7 somewhere in the crib.)
Having said all that San Antonio over Boston in the finals.
@ Ian – you guys need to understand Artest is a DIFFERENT type of defensive player.. Pierce would KILL Ariza because of the weight advantage cuz he KNOWS how to play with it.. Same with Melo and Bron.. Artest can play D on bigger better scorers.. besides Kobes and Dwade, the rest of the elite scorers are big boys..
Sure Ariza came up with those steals but how was Arizas overall D on Melo in that WCF?? Melo was torchin Ariza every chance he got.. shit i think he damn near hit 100% one game lol
we are 2 years OLDER, more mature mentally and OVERALL BETTER from when we lost that Finals.. I doubt we give up a 20+pnt lead in the second half of a home game again.. and dont forget if we won that game it was tied 2-2.. But nah we got destroyed, beasted and sodomized cuz we soft lol
LAKERS ALL DAY HATERZ.. tell me how you can argue against;
YOUNG supremely stacked talented team
GREATEST coach of all time to coach them
BEST player in the ever Dynamic Mamba to lead them
BEAST player in Artest to smash suckas
CRAFTIEST offensive big man in the league
You guys really think KG will come back full strength?? FOR REALLY THOUGH?? maybe 90-95% but not 100 and he was already a shaky crunch time player.. team is full douchesbags and i aint never seen no team full of douchebags win it all..
Lol celts fan agree with the zaza comment. I wouldn’t mind a kg vs td finals cuz those spurs vs minny series we all knew what was going to happen now kg has a good team.
Lakeshow
Relax I’m messin I really don’t care for either team lol I even threw in a kobe overrated to get u worked up but the artest part is true.
The Celtics will be a pain in the ass for opposing teams and that includes the Lakers.
But nobody knows who’ll come on top. But the Cavs are there, as there is the Magic and I would not write San Antonio off, yet.
But the Lakers have al the tools to repeat. And to be the professional sports team most featured in TMZ this year.
And you can thow in the matchup nightmare Odom,
young up and coming Bynum,
diamond in the rough Brown,
Plus we won a chip with 2/3 PG’s in a year round funk.. i expect either Farmar or Vujacic to have a better year this year.. both is a bonus..
Damn we so stacked i can talk shit ALL DAY..
The machine seems kinda douchy
srb
Celts are just getting old. They mortgaged the future for a championship, got what they paid for and need to pay the price now. Their window is closed.
PP is overrated IMO, he ain’t going to get athletic or anything this late in his career (already looks like a dough boy) and only has his crafty moves left.
KG probably won’t be 100%, and it don’t take much to refuckify a knee. He’ll probably fuck it up again when he gets on all fours to bark at a point guard or something.
Sheed will run his mouth and get techs at bad times, completely fucking up flows and costing the team (happened in Detroit).
Ray Allen is starting to show his age as well, he’ll shoot the lights out every 1 out of 3 games, but he’d have to really put up some numbers to get back to his old self.
Glenn Davis is useless unless you need a kid steamrolled into the pavement, or need a buffet cleaned out.
Perk is useless, basically just a really warm body that can collect 5 or 6 fouls a game and mean mug people, while talking shit in the media about how good he is.
Rondo is just a piece of shit, kid can’t even finish open layups, or shoot from outside of 5ft if his life depended on it. He’s getting a bitchy attitude from hanging with idiots like Perk and shit talkers like PP and KG. He’ll cause some locker room issues this year, I bet.
Those are all real reasons why the Celt’s have a very slim chance of beating the Lakers, if they can even manage to beat the Magic or Cavs.
@LakeShow84
Diamond in the rough Brown? LOL He’s Lester Hudson with pedigree, that’s all.
Celtics are gonna be tough. As a Laker fan I can honestly say they have a certain edge to them the Lakers do not. We’ll see if Artest can make up for the usual lack of toughness we display. Who’s better kinda depends on this: Toughness vs. Talent. The Celts play that Nigga ball that translates into success. While the Lakers play that pretty boy, up the hill basketball. Super organized and all that, chuckin 3’s.
Ima a Laker fan tho, so I’m rockin with my boys, pause.
On a whole different note, doesn’t Andre Miller look EXACTLY like Pee-Wee Kirkland? Not even Pee-Wee 30 yrs ago, Pee-Wee right now.
Lakers vs Celtics in the 2010 Finals.
Anything else will be a disappointment.
Because the only team that can really beat the Lakers is the team that beat them before.
Although a reloaded Spurs team might have a chance. While most contenders reloaded, the Nuggets unloaded.
Let’s get real, even with VC, the Magic have no chance of beating the Lakers in a seven game series.
And Cavs fans are dreaming, they were fucked when Delonte went desperado. Unless they do something about it and get someone like Capt Jack.
Last year, if it was celtics vs. lakers in the finals everybody being healthy, lakers would have won in 7. but this year, with artest (who is paul pierce’s nemesis, if you dont believe me check his stats against him) lakers in 4 or five. Kobe Bryant will be the mvp this season because i believe his game is gonna change to a more dominant type. working with the dream was an example why Kobe is who he is, the best of the world…..
Any team that starts D.Fisher. Has Farmar,Walton,Brown,
as back-ups and can still win last yr & Also compete this yr. Big ups to Phil/Kobe/Odom & Co. They used Josh Powell. I give Bron props for getting far w/ Boobie Gibson at the healm. The Addition of Artest makes this a no brainer. You guys forget how that Indiana team was w/o Artest. He by himself transformed the Kings & Rockets around. He respects Kobe to much to mess this up. Artest & Lamar chemistry from AAU is going to bode well for the team. They may 3 or 4peat. I’m hoping they do. Kobe deserves it for all the work he’s put in on the basketball court. Don’t judge him off it. It’s hard to be good at 2 things. Critics couldn’t shoot a ball in the Ocean. Lebron James is great and we’ll be able to enjoy him for yrs like Kobe after Mike. For know it’s MR. BEAN house. Phil is going to rack them up. Lamar is going to prove doubters wrong and be the Scottie of the League. Highly underatted. He’s so good I think he gets bored. Artest is a nightmare on both ends. Pau Pau is getting better throw in Bynum sub par and man. If Morrison hits 2 threes a game that’s big. Once you have a great player anything is possible. If Skip was more mature he could start for Lakers. The Reincarnation of Showtime.
I like the Celts. Its amazing how soon Lakers fans forget that 40-piecing that Boston dropped in LA in the Finals. Pau won’t be as dominant with KG & Sheed all over him. Plus we’ve seen that PP can D-up Kobe. LA won last year basically cause KG was hurt. Boston is coming back for theirs.
Cavs and Bron are sham and will be exposed once again……..wtf? how so? boston’s old, orlando can’t exposed there lack of perimeter defenders anymore…
Rondo is a special guard. Big Baby has definitely improved over the yrs. Looked great last yr in the playoffs. If he didn’t have weight issues. Special player. Could help any contending team. Has a consistent 18 footer. Great Hands and was a beast in college. If he never got injured in College. Would have big boys proud. Big Baby got twinkle toes. LOL.
Ha Pau Gasol soft ass fuck. As soon as KG start getting physical with him it’s going to be the same thing as 08′.
@LakeShow84 – all those things you named (Best coach, Best player etc.) make it look worse if you guys lose.
Celts = Better Defensively = Chip
Lakers = Soft = Better season than Celts but loose in the Finals.
This is tough…but the Lakers ARE the champs. Gotta’ give it to them.
Lakers are better.
oh you banwaggin laker fans kill me first off all orlando was abetter team last year than this one VC and upgrade?what has he ever done in his carreer to earn that idiotic praise jason williams will have a better impact and help win more games than carter besides whoes gonna guard VCs man the magic are irrelavant in the championship picture trust me as long as the celtics stay healty they are up and down side to side the BEST team in the nba the nba is about match ups c cavs/magic ecf last year the only player the lakers come up plus in a matchup is kobe agaisnt celtics the wild card is clevland because lebron IS the best player in pro basketball PERIOD great off season roll players who can defend and hit open shots which there will be plennty off with shaq and lebron demanding double teams and yes you have to duoble shaq in the post as he will still DUNK on you!!!!!besides a healthy lighter duncan plus jefferson makes the spurs VERY legit again and denver as a great season to build off and everything out off nuggets camp says htey are better than last year so better than last year means what 4 denver?long story short lets c how well kobe and co do in a much better west!!
Lakers are so much better. They should have matched them up with Cleveland, not the old man roster Celtics. By the end of the season, they’ll be all injured.
I don’t think the road to the finals will be easy for the Lakers. I think San Antonio will meet them in the WCF if they place second or third. Plus Dallas might be a scary team and Portland is always knocking on the door. But the Celtics will have a tougher time. Pierce cannot guard LeBron James and Perkins cannot guard Shaq. Plus, Orlando can still shoot the ball well and they will have their all-star point guard Jameer Nelson back.
I hope the Lakers win. Give Phil an 11th ring, hopefully 12th and 13th rings too.
Who is better? The Spurs
Keep goin, Lakeshow. Really could talk all day without havin to mention that Boston is OLD…I love KG, but all that barkin and woofin don’t help you against Pau’s diverse, ambidextrous game. Dude reached another level this summer
@ Gerald – you really think Lamar’s marriage gonna be a distraction? That’s reachin.
I’m waitin on DIME to discuss Kobe workin out with Hakeem on the moves and the footwork.The Dream showin Kobe shit, Kareem showin Drew shit. Who everybody else got? When the best is learnin from the best, it’s the difference between kids sayin you the best (Bron) and puttin in work to stay the best.
Haters keep sleepin..Kobe’s gettin better
havent posted in a MINUTE
im not even adding to it tho..lakeshow got it..
im friggin foamin at the mouth waiting for this season to START!!!!!
@ K Dizzle
Yeah I think just the whole paparazzi keeping close tabs on the Lakers will be a distraction. And also that TV show Khloe is on could be a problem, if he participates in it.
Celtics – their the east’s version of the aging disgruntled spurs…
Lakers – they ain’t repeatin’… i’ll guarantee you that… They’ll be there… but not for the championship…
F*CK THE LAKERS AND THE CELTICS!!!!
It’s going to be a LeBron vs Melo Showdown…
CAVS vs NUGGETS
just like their HS Days…
Celtics will win the CHIP this year…Hands down!!!
The Lakers may not even get out of the West. Spurs have stepped it up, and even if they do the Celts have too many weapons.
KG, Paul, Ray, Rondo, Sheed,
5 players that can get you at least 20 with no problem.
C’MON SON!!!!
Plus L.O. married Khloe Kardash.
He will have buyers remorse by Midseason, and F up the team…
Then Ron Aretest and Kobe will get in a fight…Ron will beast Kobe and break his confidence
Season over! lol
@gerald narciso
The Lake Show might end up as Dave Chapelle’s skit, “Mad Real World” with Ron Artest as “Tyree” and a special participation of Brian Scalabrine as the “White Dude” who had his GF f*cked by Tyree and his dad stabbed by him too while they inside the house. hahahahaha!
I’m out like chappelle from comedy central.
All you laker fakers out there. Im lovin it. dont give none of the props to boston… exactly how we want it
Khloe needs to get on one of those G2 Fit exercise mats.
@ Phil
FUCK THE BOSTON CELTICS.. Capice?? lol
@ Everyone acting like we said its a cakewalk
It never is so we know it’ll be tough.. Like the 7 game series everyone dismissed us for having.. Then we beat the Nuggets in 6, then Orlando in 5.. but according to the world we were done after the Houston series..
BOTTOM LINE is all you foo’s will just end up doing EXACTLY whatchu did this year after all your hating.. Hanging your heads and hoping someone gets better to knock us off..
Boston??? please this wholes arms race was because we were light years ahead of the league.. You think Cleveland got Shaq JUST for Howard?? cuz i think our BIG ass front line influenced them just a little too..
How scared do you think CLeveland was after getting MURDERED down low by Orlando then Orlando getting MURDERED down low by us??
Until LA beats Boston in the playoffs with the kid.Boston is the favorite.Because KG is Pau Gasols daddy.When they asked Kobe who was the best pickup in the offseason behind Ron-Ron he said Sheed to Beantown.He know whats up ahead.
Lakers, no doubt.
And Boston won’t get out of the East. Anybody who thinks Hedo is better than VC should make an appointment to have their head examined. And Orlando is LOADED. In any 7 game series this coming year, Orlando will crush Boston.
(And all this VC is not ever clutch stuff is baloney. I’ve seen Vince hit gamewinners at the buzzer. Turk had 1 or 2 nice years in Orlando courtesy of Dwight and the system; Toronto should not have thrown so much $ at him.)