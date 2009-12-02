Why Jerryd Bayless Shouldn’t Worry

Somewhere in between the final minutes of Portland’s 107-100 loss to Miami last night, I was left wondering, where is Jerryd Bayless? Not for the reason that he should have been in this specific game, but because his all-around NBA presence should be much bigger at this point. In the Miami scorecard, he was only able to log three minutes, contributing two points and a foul in that span.
For all accounts, the relationship between Bayless and the Portland Trail Blazers is not working out. The 6-3 guard from Arizona, and former 2008 11th overall pick, is only averaging 9.2 minutes a game in his second season. On occasion he is summoned by Coach Nate McMillan to play – 14 points and 3 dimes in 22 minutes for a loss at Utah last Saturday – but he mostly racks up garbage time.
Coming out of ‘Zona in 2008 as a freshman, Bayless was as fearless and dynamic as any other point guard in the Draft. When Indiana selected him and then traded away his rights to Portland along with Ike Diogu for Jarrett Jack, Brandon Rush and Josh McRoberts, I thought Portland had made another great move. For a couple years, it seemed like Paul Allen and the Blazers were playing in a video game fantasy league the way they were drafting and making moves. Brandon Roy and LaMarcus Aldridge in the same draft, persuading Rudy Fernandez to enjoy rain, and trading for Bayless are all great decisions.
Bayless possesses a superior first-step and his athleticism is off the charts. He has a vicious scorer’s mentality and can trade off between both guard positions. He lit up the Summer League in his 2008 rookie debut – averaging over 29 points a game and nabbing the Most Valuable Player award – and showed flashes during his rookie year. The fact that Portland has not better involved Bayless into their half-court offense or permanent future plans is not ridiculous though.
For all of Jerryd’s positive attributes, he does not fit into the Blazers’ system. Portland already has Roy, who needs the ball in his hands, and a trio of offensive wingmen in Fernandez, Martell Webster and Travis Outlaw (Who may miss the rest of this season to a foot injury). Bayless is also stuck behind a point guard rotation of Andre Miller and Steve Blake. Unless injuries further hamper Portland’s guard core or Bayless grows a few inches and switches to 2-guard, I don’t see him prospering in the Northwest.
Bayless shouldn’t be worried.
It’s not uncommon for young players – who have been scooped up by successful teams – to get lost at the end of an NBA bench. They come into the League with a good reputation and mixed results in practice, only to find themselves never really given the opportunity to play. Just ask Troy Bell, Ndudi Ebi or more recently, Washington’s Javaris Crittenton. These guys may not have the skill set to match Bayless – although Crittenton is raw – but nonetheless, were never given much of an opportunity to develop. Bayless does have the potential and skills to be very good in the NBA, which still makes him valuable to another suitor.
If he can find a new situation away from Portland, his potential could quickly materialize into production. Shannon Brown and Chauncey Billups come to mind as two guys who took a few years and a new team in order to find success. Billups bounced around from Boston, Toronto, Denver and Minnesota before finding his niche in Detroit – and has since become a premier point guard in the L.
Being in the bay, I find myself watching the Warriors more – while also growing sick of Jim Barnett‘s thoughts – and cannot stop from imagining how Bayless could be just as potent as Monta Ellis someday. If Portland wants to add another pure scorer to their schemes and live with the headaches of developing a young talent, then Bayless needs to start playing more. He’s that good. Otherwise, I think that Bayless is much better suited bouncing out of Rip City and finding a new home to prosper. Trade him while he is still high in value and give him a chance to succeed. If not, we may be seeing a new face on our Dime milk cartons in a few years.
Bayless, your time will come.
Agreed!
In watching Portland’s games it occurred to me some time ago that when Portland has scoring droughts – and they do frequently, and I mean big ones – why not put a guy in that make a move towards the rim and, at the very least, get to the line.
When field goals are tough to come by why not get someone in there that WON’T shoot a damn jump shot.
I’m a Portland homer by the way, but Portand’s inability to score for long stretches of time is unforgivable on a team with this many weapons. Jump shot after jump shot, get Bayless more time or have Dre do his thing more often.
He can’t shoot, can’t pass and can’t defend. Yes, he can get to the rim, but Portland has 2 other guys that can do that (Roy and Andre Miller). Seriously, I don’t know why you guys love him so much.
@ JS –
He can shoot and he sure as hell can defend. Needless to say he is by far Portland’s best perimeter defender (sans maybe Batum).
We love him because he does what the other guys don’t, gets to the rim. Simple strategy in basketball, when the J’s aren’t falling get a higher percentage shot. This is what Bayless does.
Look, I’m not saying Bayless is the answer to all the questions about Portland’s offense (and defense against quick guards) but he does need to get in there more. Period.
You’re right. Bayless does not fit in Portland’s offense. We rely too much on half court sets rather than run and gun, which is fine for LaMarcus, Brandon and Greg. However, guys like Bayless, Andre Miller and even Travis Outlaw would be best suited for a more uptempo offense.
I don’t think the solution is a trade, but more Coach Nate figuring out his rotations. Start Steve Blake, LaMarcus, Greg, Brandon and Webster and utilize a half court set. Then use the second unit of guys to switch up the tempo of the game… Portland has the pieces, but McMillan isn’t doing a good job of using them at the right times
the one thing i hate to see is talent being wasted and this is defnitley what going on here….think about his graduating class(drose,beasly,oj,eric gordon,johnny flynn) and all the players that are factors now on their team but he cant get off the bench yet his probly as talented as those guys . hes first step is almost as quick as rose and his athleticism is up there too….the blazers have to use him as a 6th or jus trade him…as a nets fan id gladly take him along side devin harris and have the quickest backcourt in the league
I was just thinking about his situation when I was watching the POR-MIA game.
Wouldnt Bayless average 18+ if he played with the Bobcats? I hope he get some tick, if not with the Blazer then some other team, and a chance to show his skills because he is an awesome player to watch.
The Spurs should try and trade for him. They could use some youth. Same goes for Boston. Imaging a contender picking up Bayless?! I guess Portland’s GM is too clever to give him up to a potential playoff rival tho…
Ironically, they did the same thing with JO back in the day, when he left he blew up. Seems like this is a similar situation. Dude should work on his game, enjoy the team success, go to summer league each year, kill ’em there, and wait for his chance.
i always wondered about situations like this. same thing w/ aaron rodgers in green bay and the career backup in matt cassel.
at some point dont you lost that edge by not getting in-game experience??? i feel like at some point your game changes because you dont get the minutes you need to flourish – so you have to tailor your game to 10min per night
same thing kind of w/ jj reddick.
but w/ aaron rodgers and cassel, looks like it didnt effect them at all…but i wonder
The business side of the N.B.A. We’re helping this guy how. He could start for a slew of other non NBA teams. N.Mcmillan has no clue and wants everything in a system. If Portland was dominant and winning then not as much problem. There’s no way. It’s crazy he’s still a rookie in many ways. Guessing if he or his agent demand a trade. They’re selfish or just maybe want to play the game he loves. Unexplainable to not find min’s for Bayless. Same for Rudy Fernandez and Spanish Chocolate.
Whats wrong with Jim Barnett??? He is most definitely better than half of the other announcer in the league…
The JJ reddick reference was crazy. Kind of a reach. Great college player it’s okay. He has no position in the N.B.A.
We’ll take him in Chicago.Him and Rose would be lethal.Go out and dr5aft a big 2 guard and we’re set in the backcourt for a long time.
2 WORDS
JERMAINE O’NEAL
id hope to see him get his devin harris on in another market. i used to kinda hate on him, but i know he’ll get his chance to shine very soon. good luck in the future kid
Portland has a team deep enough to go with two hoop styles. Let the starters do the half court thing and go thru Roy and L.A. Come off the bench with Rudy,Dre,Bayless, Travis (when healthy) and Joel or Juwan and RUN!!!!!! Do it in a Phoenix, G.State kinna way…No real half court, get a shot up within 8 seconds and speed up the game and cause chaos!!! Not many or any teams are as deep, it could work!!!!
So what will happen when Patty Mills comes off his injury? Will he take Bayless’ minutes or will both just sit?
Look, this guy is starting to get a few minutes. He is beginning to learn how to play the way his coach wants him to. Steve Blake’s contract runs out at the end of this year. Bayless will be the back up PG next year. Then Andre Miller will be out the year after that, paving the way for Bayless to start.
Everything doesn’t have to happen now now now now. Give it time, this kid is still a big part of Portland’s future, but you have to have patience.
1. Troy Bell, Ndudi Ebi, and Javaris Crittenton? Neither Bell nor Ebi were NBA-level players from the beginning. And, although Ebi clearly wasn’t going to start on that Minnesota team, it wasn’t like either the Timberwolves or Grizzlies were stacked at the small forward or shooting guard positions respectively. Likewise, Crittenton couldn’t break through with the Grizzlies. And that team was terrible.
2. This goes more to a terrible article recently posted on the Sports Illustrated site, but it might be relevant in response to a few of the comments here too: everybody knew that Jermaine O’Neal was really good. But the Blazers had Arvydas Sabonis, Rasheed Wallace, Cliff Robinson, Brian Grant, and Detlef Schrempf. And, at the time, those guys were all better than O’Neal. So O’Neal didn’t get a lot of burn. But he still got paid. The Blazers gave him a $24-million contract coming off a season in which he averaged about four points and three rebounds.
3. Let’s not carried away. Bayless is good. But his skill set—at least, at its current level—really isn’t that irreplaceable. Bayless isn’t putting up stats that suggest he can get to the cup with the ease and, more importantly, efficiently of a guy like Tony Parker.
Jerryd Play-less
miniture corey maggette
If Nate chooses Steve Blake to get more minutes over you then something is defiintely wrong with your game. This guy is headed to Europe once his contract expires. Save that money kid.
Bayless currently has one skill….Driving to the right. The problem is, he is easily defended, and makes more choices in forcing it. He has no jumpshot, but that can come around. His passing and court vision are non existent. He will be a good burst off the bench for some team.
If Bayless could run the team, I’m sure they wouldn’t have signed Andre Miller. He’s not a point or even a combo guard, he’s a scorer only. Still, they could use his skill set to make things happen, yet he stays on the bench. There must be tension between he and Nate (I am the HNIC!!!) McMillan, who loves to show players he’s in control.