The Wizards Eked Out A Wild Double Overtime Win Over The Celtics

After two overtimes and several missed opportunities to seal a victory on both sides, the Wizards somehow managed to gut out a 125-124 win over the depleted Celtics on Wednesday night, led by Bradley Beal, who finished with 34 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

It was a game that made absolutely no sense, right from the beginning. Both teams were undermanned going in, with Washington still without their starting point guard John Wall, and Boston battling a bevy of injuries to Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and others.

Guerschon Yabusele ended up getting the start for the Celtics, and just about everyone was ready to write this one off as a loss, that is until Boston raced out to a 20-point first-half lead. But the Wizards eventually erased that in a wild fourth-quarter that featured several clutch baskets on both sides and a key defensive miscue from Marcus Morris that led to a Jodie Meeks three-pointer to send it to overtime.