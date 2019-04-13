Getty Image

Devin Robinson was arrested on Friday night and the Washington Wizards were quick to say the second-year player did not have a future with the franchise. Robinson was arrested outside of a

The small forward was drafted by the Wizards out of Florida and played sparingly for the Wizards over two seasons, much of those spent with the team’s G League affiliate. A hip injury forced him out of the lineup for two months, and he appeared in just seven games for the Wizards this season, averaging 6.7 points.

Following the news of his arrest, the Wizards quickly issued a statement that said, in part, Robinson wouldn’t be back with the team this fall.

“We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend a qualifying offer to him for the 2019-20 season.”

As more details about the arrest were revealed, the story only got stranger. Robinson reportedly was arrested as part of altercation he had with another professional athlete — Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills.