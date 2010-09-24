Wizards sign Andray Blatche to $30 million extension

The biggest winner from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ last-ditch effort to keep LeBron James in town turned out to be Andray Blatche.
When the Cavs acquired Antawn Jamison from the Washington Wizards around last February’s trade deadline — a move expected to put the Cavs over the top as a championship caliber squad — it opened the door for Blatche to take the starting power forward job in D.C. and run with it. In his 32 games after the All-Star break, Blatche averaged 22.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. The preps-to-pros ’05 draft pick suffered a broken bone in his foot recently, but apparently that hasn’t stopped the Wizards from locking up the emerging talent to a long-term deal.
According to a source cited by the Washington Post, Blatche has agreed to a 5-year contract extension worth more than $30 million with the Wizards. Blatche could have become an unrestricted free agent in 2012.
Along with John Wall and JaVale McGee, Blatche is considered a big part of Washington’s youth movement.
About $6M per… not bad. Good investment at a ‘tradeable’ price point if it doesn’t work out with him in DC.
Lets hope he doesnt screw it up
I like the deal, finally Washington makes a smart basketball decision.
Im almost betting he screws it up. Hope Im wrong
Good move for them the Wizards should be a lock for the 5th seed in the East this year
LOCK FOR THE FIFTH? Bro were maybe a lock for the 8th. I’m a huge Wizards fan, but the East is sooo stacked. I really hope i’m wrong and the Wizards get over these injuries that still haunt us today.
lock for 5th? even if you got john wall… the east is packed… the wiz would even have to compete for eighth against the knicks. so please…
Great Bargain.
new ownership in DC has wised up. after spending waaaaay too much on Jamison and Arenas, they got the numbers right on this one!
Andray Blatche is EXACTLY a $6mil per year player (on average). absolute math.
I wish I’m 7 feet tall like Blatche, I’d probably be signed to max contract. But oh well that’s why it’s called wishes.
I saw 30 mil and was like WHYYYY?
Then I saw the 5 years and was okay with it.
The only issue I got is this guy beasted for 1/2 a year and parlayed that into 30 mil.
He has tremendous talent, but his work ethic and attitude are major issues.
wall, blatche, mcgee… solid pieces of the future for the wiz… now if we could only find out if theyre going to try to trade gilbert or not….
Wow 30 for 6 years?
Fucking bargain
GREAT contract, ALMOST makes up for the terrible (even at time of signing) Gil contract.
I’m a Wizards fan, so there’s that. But 5th in the East is a realistic possibility. The East is topheavy. The Heat, Magic, Celtics, and Bulls are going to be top 4. That’s it. Atlanta made no moves to improve this offseason, so they’re relegated to the 5 spot. After that, the Cavs are dropping, and the Bucks/Cats made the playoffs for the first time in years last season. In other words, those are three spots that are possibly up for grabs.
That 8 spot is WIDE open, and 6/7 are pretty available too. Wiz have a decent shot.
…then get swept out of the first round haha
nice move by both parties, i like. cant complain here.
I think they blackmailed him by saying they have the police video of him with the prostitute.
shows what a low IQ dumbass blatche really is…
There is no lock for any seed this year in the east. Hell, Boston could be the 5th seed this year.
Also, youtube: andray blatche triple double whore (1st vid)
HIlarious video. He’s 1 board short of a 3×2 and begs YI to let him get a rebound on a free throw miss.
I never thought dime needed a few more members…….
6 years is a bit too much. But for that price, its a good deal for both sides…..