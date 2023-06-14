Bradley Beal‘s name has seemingly popped up in trade rumors for years, and even though he just finished up the first year of a 5-year, $251 million contract extension, a potential Beal deal is back in the rumor mill. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Washington’s front office and Beal’s representation are reportedly keeping in touch as teams are reaching out to gauge his availability.

ESPN Sources: As rivals begin reaching out to the Wizards to explore possibility of trading for All-Star guard Bradley Beal, president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to franchise. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2023

After completing first season of a five-year, $251M contract, Beal’s unique standing as NBA’s only current player to have a no-trade clause negotiated into his deal gives him the ability to control not only possible destinations, but how a potential package to acquire Beal… https://t.co/KxVnTQHdlW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2023

Shams Charania and Josh Robbin of The Athletic confirmed the news, saying that both sides will work together on finding Beal a new team in the event the Wizards opt to rebuild.

Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 14, 2023

The Athletic noted that while no decisions have been made yet on the long-term future of the Wizards, “the Miami Heat are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market.” Beal is one of the more unique contracts in the NBA, because beyond the fact that his deal is gigantic — he’ll make an average of $50.2 million over the life of the deal and has a player option in 2026-27 worth $57.1 million — he has a full no-trade clause and has the ability to veto any deal.

Beal, who turns 30 at the end of June, is a three-time All-Star and has only suited up for the Wizards over the course of his NBA career. Last season, he appeared in 50 games and averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game while Washington went 35-47 and finished in 12th place in the Eastern Conference for the second year in a row.