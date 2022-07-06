The Washington Wizards will keep Bradley Beal in town for quite a while. Despite seeing his name kicked around in trade rumors for years as the team has attempted to get back to being a consistent playoff squad in the Eastern Conference, Beal agreed to a 5-year supermax extension with the team that will pay him $251 million over the life of the deal.

Thanks to Bobby Marks of ESPN, we’re starting to learn some of the little details that come with the deal, and as it turns out, Beal might be the star who has the most secure future in the league right now. Marks brings word that Beal’s contract includes a true no-trade clause, making him the only such player in the NBA who has one in his contract.

One contract signed today that stands out is the five-year $251M one for Bradley Beal. Negotiated by Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports, the Beal contract consists of a no trade clause. He is the only player in the league to have a true no trade clause. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2022

Marks went on to note that Beal is the 10th player in NBA history to receive one of these in a contract, something that was confirmed by Marc Stein. Additionally, Marks noted that Beal has a hefty trade kicker should he sign off on a deal, while his contract includes a player option ahead of year five — he’ll have to make that decision ahead of the 2026-27 season, when he will be 33 and is projected to make a little more than $57 million.

Beal becomes only the 10th player to have a no trade clause joining LeBron, KG, Melo, Dirk, Kobe, DWade, Duncan, David Robinson and John Stockton. The contract also has a 15% trade kicker and player option in year 5. https://t.co/NcUmDcyUMM — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2022

League source confirms that Bradley Beal's new contract contains a true no-trade clause … just the 10th in league history according to @BobbyMarks42. Players must have eight years of service time and four with the same team to secure an absolute no-trade clause in the NBA. https://t.co/HvWonaUfXF — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 6, 2022

This, of course, does not mean Beal is guaranteed to stay with the Wizards until his career ends, he simply has a whole heck of a lot of control over his future over the life of this deal.