Here Are The Reserves For The 2022 WNBA All Star Game

On July 10, the WNBA’s best and brightest will showcase their skills in the 2022 All-Star Game in Chicago. The starters for the game have already been announced and will feature future hall of famer Sue Bird in her final season.

While the fans, players, and media vote to determine the starters, the reserves are selected by the coaches. 12 players were selected to join the starters the the teams will be decided by a captain’s draft. Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles and Seattle’s Breanna Stewart will serve as co-captains for one team while Seattle’s Sue Bird and Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson will serve as co-captains for the other team. Here is the full list of All-Star reserves that will be added to the player pool.

Ariel Atkins
Kahleah Copper
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Dearica Hamby
Natasha Howard
Rhyne Howard
Brionna Jones
Jewell Loyd
Emma Messeman
Arike Ogunbowale
Alyssa Thomas
Courtney Vandersloot

They will join the 10 starters announced last week and will find out who their All-Star teammates will be when the All-Star Team Selection Special airs on July 3.

Sue Bird
Sylvia Fowles
Candace Parker
Nneka Ogwumike
Breanna Stewart
A’ja Wilson
Jonquel Jones
Sabrina Ionescu
Kelsey Plum
Jackie Young

The All-Star reserves are highlighted by Phoenix’s Skylar Diggins-Smith, who will be making her sixth All-Star appearance, and Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard, who will be making the team as a rookie. Also Chicago Sky teammates, Emma Meeseman and Courtney Vandersloot get to team up with Candace Parker to serve as hosts for the festivities.

As far as snubs go, the general consensus among WNBA fans and media was that Dallas’ Allisha Gray and Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell were worthy of selections, but missed the cut for the 12 reserve spots.

