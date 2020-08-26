Twitter
The WNBA Joined The NBA In Sitting Out Wednesday’s Games As Protest

It’s been a historic day in the world of professional sports. After much discussion in recent days about the possibility of NBA players sitting out upcoming games as a form of protest to the latest police shooting involving an unarmed black man, players formed a unified front and decided to postpone Wednesday’s playoff games.

The Bucks kicked things off when they refused to play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, and the Rockets and Thunder quickly followed suit, marking a historic moment in the fight for social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement across America that has taken hold the past several months. Some MLB teams in the Brewers and Mariners followed suit, and as the WNBA prepared for games in the Wubble at IMG Academy there were various reports of how they would proceed.

After initially planning to play and protesting by stopping play every seven minutes, players decided to join the NBA in sitting out the night’s games, as teams joined each other on the court to take a knee in shirts spelling out Jacob Blake’s name.

Elizabeth Williams then read an official statement about the cancellation on ESPN.

Ariel Atkins of the Mystics also spoke about her team’s decision not to play.

It’s a watershed moment for the NBA, the WNBA, and the world of pro sports in general. We’ll learn more about what the NBA plans to do moving forward after a player meeting on Wednesday night, but it’s clear that across the country, players are in lockstep with the importance of this moment and movement.

