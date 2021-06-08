The 6 WNBA Buzzer-Beaters In 2021, Ranked

The 2021 WNBA season started with a pair of buzzer-beaters on opening night and hasn’t slowed down much since. This summer has been really damn competitive with 12 games out of 51 total being decided by three points or less, including six buzzer-beaters not even a month into the season!

As Jasmine Brown said, this league is becoming the Women’s National Buzzer-beater Association!

So let’s rank and re-live all the most heart-breaking/spirit-lifting daggers of the early summer.

1. Kia Nurse’s euro-step, halfcourt winner

KIA NURSE WILD GAME-WINNER FROM THE LOGO 🚨 WOW. (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/03nf7Mu5fh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2021

Yeah this is just straight up wild. Nurse really sprinted in the final few seconds after securing the rebound and casually hit Courtney Vandersloot with a move at the halfcourt spot that you’d usually see inside 10 feet from the rim.

Her shooting touch on this launch is impeccable, too. You’d expect that chuck to launch off the backboard at the speed she was running, but she was so smooth on the release that the rim treated it like a free-throw.

This is the kind of shot that, in real-time, wakes up neighbors of fans. Screaming from the couch is a must.

2. Jewell Loyd’s launch with .8 seconds left

This is Loyd’s season among a stacked lineup that includes the legendary Sue Bird and former MVP Breanna Stewart. Opponents better start treating her as a top scoring threat or they’ll continue to get burned.