Breanna Stewart felt a bit clumsy when WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert tossed up the ceremonial opening tip of the first-ever Commissioner’s Cup on Thursday night in Phoenix. The arc of the ball wasn’t the same as it might have been from a referee, and seemingly every camera in the building was trained on her at center court.

What felt unusual on Thursday will soon feel ordinary, after WNBA players successfully bargained for the Cup to be added during last year’s Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. The pandemic forced the league into a Bubble for the 2020 season, but the Cup made its debut this year. Teams’ first 10 games against conference opponents were used to qualify for the championship game of the Cup, and not surprisingly, the two teams that met for the Cup were the Storm and Sun, the two top teams in the league standings.

There was a lot on the line. While the Storm’s new trophy won’t get them any closer to back-to-back WNBA championships, it did give each player a $30,000 prize. That may not be life-changing money to Stewart or Sue Bird, but for the players at the end of the bench, it’s huge.

“Our teammates (were) the motivating factor behind this game,” Stewart said. “We wanted to win for them. Obviously $30K is $30K for all of us, but for some of them, it’s, I don’t even know what the ratio is for Kiana (Williams), but it’s a lot. To really help them get that is amazing.”

At the same time, it was an opportunity to flaunt another successful part of the league’s new CBA, which also included an increase in annual salaries, parental benefits, and more improvements for players’ lives. The prize money can be a big boon for players each season, but especially during seasons with no Olympics (for which the WNBA takes a month-long break), it could put a spotlight on the league during a relatively quiet period in the sports calendar.

“Something the WNBA has lacked is its own stage at some times,” 18-year veteran Bird said. “A great example is the NCAA Tournament. Women’s basketball has its own stage. Whether or not it grows into that, I’m not sure but it’s actually something that the league can sell ahead of time.”

From a product standpoint, the Cup provides WNBA fans an extra game between two of the league’s best teams — with a little more on the line. NBA players receive $100,000 if their team wins the All-Star game, and the WNBA All-Star MVP gets a $5,000-plus reward. But those games are little more than glorified exhibition contests. The Cup features teams with real chemistry and history together, with a major incentive to win.

Bird said women’s basketball players are familiar with games where extra money is on the line. Overseas, in many of the foreign leagues WNBA players flock to during the winter, these games are common. Rivalry games or in-season tournaments frequently provide payouts for the winning team.