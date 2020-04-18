Here Are The Full Results Of The 2020 WNBA Draft

On Friday night, the WNBA held its 2020 Draft on ESPN, while maintaining social distancing protocols, with commissioner Cathy Engelbert announcing the picks from her home and throwing to live feeds from several of the draftees’ homes as they celebrated with their friends and families.

The start of the WNBA season is still on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop teams from selecting their incoming class for whenever sports are eventually able to safely and responsibly resume. They started the night with a heartbreaking memorial that honored Gianna Bryant, Peyton Chester And Alyssa Altobelli, the three young basketball players who died tragically in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and took the lives of nine people in all.

Once the draft was officially underway, the New York Liberty started the night by selecting Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 overall pick, followed by her Ducks teammate Satou Sabally going to the Dallas Wings with the second overall pick. Below are the results from all three rounds on Friday night, representing the WNBA’s 2020 Draft class.

First Round

1. New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu — G, Oregon

2. Dallas Wings: Satou Sabally — F, Oregon

3. Indiana Fever: Lauren Cox — F, Baylor

4. Atlanta Dream: Chennedy Carter — G, Texas A&M

5. Dallas Wings: Bella Alarie — F, Princeton

6. Minnesota Lynx: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan — F, South Carolina

7. Dallas Wings: Tyasha Harris — G, South Carolina

8. Chicago Sky: Ruthy Hebard — F, Oregon

9. New York Liberty: Megan Walker — F, UConn

10. Phoenix Mercury: Jocelyn Willoughby — F, Virginia

11. Seattle Storm: Kitija Laksa — G, Latvia

12. New York Liberty: Jazmine Jones — G, Louisville

Second Round

13. New York Liberty: Kylee Shook — F, Louisville

14. Indiana Fever: Kathleen Doyle — G, Iowa

15. New York Liberty: Leaonna Odom — F, Duke

16. Minnesota Lynx: Crystal Dangerfield — G, UConn

17. Atlanta Dream: Brittany Brewer — F, Texas A&M

18. Phoenix Mercury: Te’a Cooper — G, Baylor

19. Seattle Storm: Joyner Holmes — F, Texas

20. Los Angeles Sparx: Beatrice Mompremier — C, Miami (FL)

21. Dallas Wings: Luisa Geiselsöder — C, Germany

22. Los Angeles Sparx: Leonie Fiebich — G, Germany

23. Connecticut Sun: Kaila Charles — G/F, Maryland

24. Washington Mystics: Jaylyn Agnew — F, Creighton

Third Round

25. Atlanta Dream: Mikayla Pivec — G, Oregon State

26. New York Liberty: Erica Ogwumike — G, Rice

27. Atlanta Dream: Kobi Thornton — F, Clemson

28. Indiana Fever: Kamiah Smalls — G, James Madison

29. Phoenix Mercury: Stella Johnson — G, Rider

30. Chicago Sky: Japreece Dean — G, UCLA

31. Seattle Storm: Haley Gorecki — G, Duke

32. Chicago Sky: Kiah Gillespie — F, Florida State

33. Las Vegas Aces: Lauren Manis — F, Holy Cross

34. Los Angeles Sparks: Tynice Martin — G, West Virginia

35. Connecticut Sun: Juicy Landrum — G, Baylor

36. Washington Mystics: Sug Sutton — G, Texas