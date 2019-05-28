Looking Around The WNBA After Its Exciting Opening Weekend

Getty Image

The WNBA season is upon us, ladies and gentlemen. There are stars aplenty, an incredibly talented rookie class (more on them shortly), and a product that connects with their fans with a level of engagement you rarely see in other sports. For me, in an effort to be completely transparent, it’s an opportunity to fully embrace a sport that should’ve gotten my full-time attention a while ago.

If you’re anything like me, you probably love basketball more than most things and were a little bummed out that the Toronto Raptors-Milwaukee Bucks series ended on Saturday night. The series ending in six meant five days without NBA basketball. That can feel like an eternity for a hoops junkie; for an NBA Twitter user, that can feel like cruel and unusual punishment considering what normally happens to the timeline with extended gaps in games.

One convenient thing about the Eastern Conference Finals schedule is how it fit pretty cleanly between the WNBA’s opening weekend slate. Two games on Friday, three on Saturday, and one on Sunday. Thanks to the scheduling and League Pass (it’s only $16.99 for the season, folks!), I was able to watch all six games from the weekend and it proved I really should’ve been in on this a long time ago.

This is my first season committing to not only watching, but also analyzing the league. I want to be upfront about that. I’m not going to pretend I’m some sort of WNBA authority. Still, as I’ve learned, if you haven’t given the WNBA more than a cursory glance, I’d highly recommend doing so this week. To help catch you up on anything you might’ve missed from the opening weekend, here are my main takeaways of what we learned from the start of the season.