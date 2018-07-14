Getty Image

When the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Jimmy Butler last summer, he was supposed to be the missing piece to finally get them over the hump and transform them into true contenders in the West. For the most part, they accomplished that goal. They ended a 13-year playoff drought and finished with their first winning season since the Kevin Garnett era.

But after the Wolves were promptly bounced out of the first round by the Houston Rockets, rumors started to trickle in about just how dicey things had been behind the scenes at times. It all started after Karl-Anthony Towns’ high-profile struggles in his inaugural postseason appearance.

It wasn’t long before there were whispers that Jimmy Butler wasn’t pleased with the effort from his young co-stars in Towns and Andrew Wiggins, and it soon emerged that they likewise weren’t thrilled with the idea of taking a backseat to Butler. This was particularly true for Wiggins after he signed a massive extension last summer.