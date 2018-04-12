The Timberwolves Won An Overtime Thriller Against The Nuggets For The Final Playoff Spot In The West

04.11.18 18 mins ago

Getty Image

The bottom half of the Western Conference playoff race has been utter chaos since the All-Star break. There were significant stretches when just a game or two separated the No. 4 seed from the No. 10 seed, and it was so close that the eighth and final spot wasn’t even decided until the last night of the regular season on Wednesday.

Fortuitously enough, the two teams vying for the coveted No. 8 seed were pitted against one another in what ultimately amounted to a winner-take-all play-in game between the Minnesota Timbewolves and the Denver Nuggets, broadcast in prime time.

You couldn’t have written a more dramatic ending. And the game itself did not disappoint. It was a slugfest from wire to wire, but in the end, the Wolves emerged victorious, to earn their first playoff berth in 14 years with a 112-106 overtime victory.

