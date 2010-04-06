You Can Help Shape the Future of Basketball; Win Free Converse Kicks

Too many times, it feels like the people and the brands in charge of guiding the path of basketball and basketball gear seem to do so without ever talking to and taking cues from the sources that matter most – actual basketball players and fans. Converse is working hard to change that and they want you, our readers, to help.
The brand has launched an initiative called “Conversations,” an online community where Converse can have conversations with basketball consumers (even if they don’t play ball in Converse kicks) about their inspirations and preferences about all things hoop and basketball culture. So how does it work and what can you get out of it by joining?
– When you sign up, you will immediately be given a platform to talk directly to the decision makers at Converse, giving your voice the opportunity to have real impact on what future Converse basketball gear looks and feels like.
– You will have the chance to help Converse decide how they’re going to present their basketball products to the world through advertising and events.
– Members will have regular opportunities to receive free Converse kicks and other products.
It’s easy to sign up and we’ve heard that the first 25 people from Dime to sign up and fill out two activities titled “Sportastic or Sport-spastic?” and “Action Jackson: Introducing Star Chevron” will be eligible to win free Converse kicks. It’s a no-brainer for anyone who lives and breathes basketball.
I think it would be great to bring back the old converse weapon commercials and add a modern day element to them.
There has got to be something great that can be done with this:
[www.youtube.com]
McHale really had it flowing…
If anyone’s having trouble using the link, use this one to join: [conversations.converse.com]
@ENEW: Good call! We actually have those ads (along with some other great ones) hosted in the community.
@ Ian
Thanks Ian. Big Celtics fan and 80’s basketball fanatic.
I will take a look at it.
This is good to see. As a baller and sneakerhead, i was impressed in both departments with the wade 1.3s. I loved that shoe. I think we can safely say Jordan brand will NEVER do this, because then they can’t pretend they can’t hear every single person moaning about the price am quality of they’re recent releases. BIN23 my ass.
Damn…did y’all at Converse just reject me from your convo because I’m 35? Or is it because I haven’t bought a pair in a year?
Eff you, then. I’m taking Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, and Michael Finley with me. Oh…and Shaq, too.