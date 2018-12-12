Getty Image

Calling the Chicago Bulls a mess right now is a bit of an understatement. Whether it’s their performances on the court or the drama that has surrounded the franchise this season, both because of the firing of Fred Hoiberg and everything that has happened in the days since then because of Jim Boylen’s appointment.

Boylen came in with the hopes of dropping the hammer on the team after Hoiberg, who was never exactly the most imposing guy, to the point that he used the phrase “shock and awe,” which George W. Bush famously used while describing the opening movements of the Iraq War. It’s led to things like Boylen pulling the starters en route to the worst loss in franchise history because he wanted to put them through a two-hour practice the following day, only said practice would never happen, because players nearly revolted at how he’s running things with an iron fist. Boylen has coached four games, and so far, it’s gone about as poorly as you can imagine.

It’s gotten to be so bad that Zach LaVine felt he needed to say something to his coach away from his teammates. On the heels of the two meetings that occurred on Sunday — the second of which led to the idea of forming a leadership committee — LaVine and Boylen spoke 1-on-1 to clear the air, according to Malika Andrews and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.