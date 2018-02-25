ABC

We had some controversy surrounding Saturday night’s game between Oklahoma City and Golden State. It revolved around a moment that featured Russell Westbrook and Zaza Pachulia, and it led to basketball fans bringing up the old allegations that Pachulia is a dirty player.

Westbrook went up for a shot attempt and was contested by Nick Young. Westbrook missed and Young came down with the ball before immediately dumping it to Steph Curry. The issue was Westbrook and Young had their legs get tied up, so both players hit the deck. It seemed purely accidental, the type of thing that happens during a basketball game.

What was interesting, though, was that Pachulia also hit the deck despite the fact that it didn’t look like he was caught in the middle of things. Here’s a video of the incident.