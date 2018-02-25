Zaza Pachulia Aroused Suspicion After Falling Over And Landing On Russell Westbrook’s Legs

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Golden State Warriors #Russell Westbrook
Associate Editor
02.24.18 2 Comments

ABC

We had some controversy surrounding Saturday night’s game between Oklahoma City and Golden State. It revolved around a moment that featured Russell Westbrook and Zaza Pachulia, and it led to basketball fans bringing up the old allegations that Pachulia is a dirty player.

Westbrook went up for a shot attempt and was contested by Nick Young. Westbrook missed and Young came down with the ball before immediately dumping it to Steph Curry. The issue was Westbrook and Young had their legs get tied up, so both players hit the deck. It seemed purely accidental, the type of thing that happens during a basketball game.

What was interesting, though, was that Pachulia also hit the deck despite the fact that it didn’t look like he was caught in the middle of things. Here’s a video of the incident.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Golden State Warriors#Russell Westbrook
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKZaza Pachulia

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP