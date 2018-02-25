We had some controversy surrounding Saturday night’s game between Oklahoma City and Golden State. It revolved around a moment that featured Russell Westbrook and Zaza Pachulia, and it led to basketball fans bringing up the old allegations that Pachulia is a dirty player.
Westbrook went up for a shot attempt and was contested by Nick Young. Westbrook missed and Young came down with the ball before immediately dumping it to Steph Curry. The issue was Westbrook and Young had their legs get tied up, so both players hit the deck. It seemed purely accidental, the type of thing that happens during a basketball game.
What was interesting, though, was that Pachulia also hit the deck despite the fact that it didn’t look like he was caught in the middle of things. Here’s a video of the incident.
The game was close through three quarters in spite of Thunder having a bad night. Just like against the Spurs, this is what the Warriors do to win. Zaza is dirty and nothing will ever be done about it. At least three flagrant flagrant fouls, including this one, committed by Warriors and none called. Did not even review Green hitting Anthony in the head. Why was it not even reviewed? Because they would have HAD to eject Green and did not want to. Silver has this league so rigged in favor of Golden State.
Police always view a criminal’s rap sheet. Zaza has a long list of offenses, so the NBA police need to do something about this. Warriors are becoming unwatchable.