Duke freshman Zion Williamson is probably the most formidable athletic specimen the sports world has seen since LeBron James burst onto the scene at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s in the early 2000s. His high school mixtape has been the stuff of legend for the past two years already, and every game at his lone season at Duke brings another highlight package that just boggles the mind.

Defenders have quickly learned that, when Zion comes barreling through the open court, it’s best to just get out of the way. In the NBA, they call it a business decision. In reality, it’s the only responsible choice if you want to preserve your health and well-being with Williamson.

If someone wants to call you a coward, tell them to go stand in the lane when all 6’8, 285 pounds of him comes exploding toward the rim like he’s been shot out of a cannon. Thankfully, there is now scientific evidence to support that decision to avoid a collision with Zion at all possible costs.